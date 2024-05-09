Connect Design and Make

Unlock the full potential of your building products with Informed Design for Inventor and get designed into architectural plans from the start. 

 

Get designed in earlier in the building process

Discover how Informed Design for Inventor can help your firm collaborate more efficiently with your building design customers by sharing products that are known manufacturable - reducing rework and errors and increasing profitability and customer satisfaction. 

Improve collaboration, reduce environmental impact and expand your business.

Reduce wasted resources

Through customizable, parametric versions of your building products, customers can tailor designs within set parameters, reducing waste and non-viable products. 

 

Speed up time to market

Promote smoother operations and avoid downstream delays and rework by equipping your customers with known-manufacturable and customizable versions of your building products.

 

Improve collaboration

Enhance collaboration with customers by integrating your products into architectural plans, establishing design parameters, and sharing key manufacturability insights.

 

How Informed Design for Revit and Inventor connects design and make

Manufacturers upload product data with Informed Design for Inventor

Product engineers at building product manufacturers add the specs, capabilities, and constraints of their building products into Inventor.

 

Informed Design for Inventor

Designers find building components with Informed Design for Revit

These manufacturers’ product details are discoverable in Revit, where designers can review them, check compatibility, and add them to their Revit designs.

 

Informed Design for Revit

Production engineers automate documentation

Because they now have all relevant component data, production engineers can automatically output key project documentation – fabrication drawings, BOMs, etc.

 

Informed Design web portal

How Informed Design Helps Green Canopy NODE build the future of housing

See how this sustainable-housing builder uses Informed Design for Revit and Informed Design for Inventor to speed and improve projects by connecting architects and mechanical engineers around a catalog of known-manufacturable Building Kits. Read their story

Stay up to date with Informed Design news

Join the Informed Design community by signing up for our monthly newsletter.