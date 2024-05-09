Connect Design and Make

How to buy
Discover how Informed Design for Inventor can help your firm collaborate more efficiently with your building design customers by sharing products that are known manufacturable - reducing rework and errors and increasing profitability and customer satisfaction.
Through customizable, parametric versions of your building products, customers can tailor designs within set parameters, reducing waste and non-viable products.
Promote smoother operations and avoid downstream delays and rework by equipping your customers with known-manufacturable and customizable versions of your building products.
Enhance collaboration with customers by integrating your products into architectural plans, establishing design parameters, and sharing key manufacturability insights.
Product engineers at building product manufacturers add the specs, capabilities, and constraints of their building products into Inventor.
These manufacturers’ product details are discoverable in Revit, where designers can review them, check compatibility, and add them to their Revit designs.
Because they now have all relevant component data, production engineers can automatically output key project documentation – fabrication drawings, BOMs, etc.
See how this sustainable-housing builder uses Informed Design for Revit and Informed Design for Inventor to speed and improve projects by connecting architects and mechanical engineers around a catalog of known-manufacturable Building Kits. Read their story