Discover the many ways adding Industrialized Construction to your workflows can help your business improve outcomes, lower costs, and help build a better tomorrow.
Informed Design helps designers and makers benefit from the new approach of manufacturing building components—to construct housing more quickly.
By helping architects design with known-manufacturable components, Informed Design reduces construction-site waste–which accounts for 35% of all landfill waste.
Simplifying workflows with design guardrails, improved data exchange, and automated outputs, Informed Design helps businesses address the growing skilled-worker shortage.
A building product engineer publishes component data (doors, balconies, etc.) in Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor.
An architect using Autodesk Informed Design for Revit finds the components, adds them to a building design, and outputs the documentation automatically.
The product engineer receives the design documentation and can manufacture the products requested in the BOM quickly and with little back and forth within the Autodesk Informed Design web application.
—Benjamin Hall
Architect, Green Canopy NODE
—Abby Willets
R&D Engineer, Green Canopy NODE
Discover why productizing building components is the next frontier of built-environment technology–and how you can benefit from it.
Learn how Informed Design for Revit helps architects design with known-manufacturable building products–and what it means for your business.
See how Informed Design for Inventor lets building product makers publish their data for discovery in Revit–and how that can improve your operations.
Join our live demo session with Informed Design product specialists and see how it can revolutionize your construction business. The future of the AEC industry is industrialzed, don't miss out.
These top companies are transforming their operations with Industrialized Construction workflows powered by Informed Design.