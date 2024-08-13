Unlock the benefits of Industrialized Construction

Autodesk Informed Design makes manufacturers’ product data accessible during design–helping architects and product makers increase certainty, speed delivery, and improve project quality.

Industrialized Construction explained

Discover the many ways adding Industrialized Construction to your workflows can help your business improve outcomes, lower costs, and help build a better tomorrow.

Helping you solve the industry’s biggest looming challenges

Global housing shortage

Informed Design helps designers and makers benefit from the new approach of manufacturing building components—to construct housing more quickly.

 

Lack of sustainability

By helping architects design with known-manufacturable components, Informed Design reduces construction-site waste–which accounts for 35% of all landfill waste.

 

Losing domain knowledge

Simplifying workflows with design guardrails, improved data exchange, and automated outputs, Informed Design helps businesses address the growing skilled-worker shortage.

 

Improve operations by connecting design and make

Manufacturers publish

A building product engineer publishes component data (doors, balconies, etc.) in Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor.

Architects find and design

An architect using Autodesk Informed Design for Revit finds the components, adds them to a building design, and outputs the documentation automatically.

 

Manufacturers build

The product engineer receives the design documentation and can manufacture the products requested in the BOM quickly and with little back and forth within the Autodesk Informed Design web application

What customers are saying about Autodesk Informed Design

Learn more about Industrialized Construction and Autodesk Informed Design

Explaining Industrialized Construction

Discover why productizing building components is the next frontier of built-environment technology–and how you can benefit from it.

Informed Design for Revit

Learn how Informed Design for Revit helps architects design with known-manufacturable building products–and what it means for your business.

 

Informed Design for Inventor

See how Informed Design for Inventor lets building product makers publish their data for discovery in Revit–and how that can improve your operations.

 

Customers leading the Industrialized Construction revolution

These top companies are transforming their operations with Industrialized Construction workflows powered by Informed Design. 