Industrialized Construction & Autodesk Informed Design AU 2025

CASE STUDY | 2159 | Evolving Digital Design-Build for the Next Generation​

Presented by Kajima Corporation | 11:00AM-12:00PM

INDUSTRY TALK | 1418 | Connecting Design and Manufacture of prefabricated frames with Informed Design​

Presented by A.G Coombs | 12:30-1:00PM

PRODUCT DEMO | 5028 | AECO Roadmap: Informed Design

Presented by Autodesk | 12:30 - 1:00PM

HANDS ON LAB | 1348 | Experience the IND workflow for Architects and Building product manufacturers

Presented by Autodesk | 1:30-3:00PM

CASE STUDY | 1663 | Minimizing construction risk through parametric tunnel design with Revit and ACC​

Presented by Autodesk, Bouygues Traveaux Publics | 1:30-2:30PM

CASE STUDY | 3618 | The journey towards managing a fleet of 60,000 modules across a continent​

Presented by Adapteo | 3:00-4:00PM

PANEL | 4549 | Future-Proofing Prefab: Scaling Tech Innovation in Industrialized Construction

Presented by BamCore | 3:00-4:00PM

