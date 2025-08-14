Industrialized Construction & Autodesk Informed Design AU 2025

Welcome to your one-stop resource for all things Industrialized Construction and Informed Design at Autodesk University. Whether you're planning your schedule, looking to connect with peers, or want a preview of what’s coming next, this page has everything you need.

Industrialized Construction

Industrialized Construction (IC) is a scalable approach to the built environment that uses manufacturing techniques, like productization, DfMA, and prefabrication, to achieve sustainability and efficiency across the project lifecycle.

 

Informed Design

Autodesk Informed Design enables Industrialized Construction by making building component data accessible during design, helping designers and product makers improve certainty, quality, and speed with Revit and Inventor add-ins.

 

Meet us at the Informed Design Booth!

Connect with our customer adoption specialists, experience live product demos, and discover how we’re shaping the future of Industrialized Construction. You can find us between the AECO and D&M booths, just behind the Industry Welcome Desk. There’s so much more waiting for you at our booth—don’t miss it!

Get a sneak peek at new Informed Design features to be announced at our booth!

Public Content in Informed Design

Informed Design for Fusion Preview

Informed Design API on Autodesk Platform Services (APS) Open Beta

Autodesk Assistant in Informed Design Preview

Join our Meetup!

Wednesday, September 17 | 11:00-12:00

Connect with your peers in the Prefabrication and Modular Construction community, share ideas and inspirations.

Industrialized Construction & Informed Design Sessions

Tuesday, September 16

CASE STUDY | 2159 | Evolving Digital Design-Build for the Next Generation​
Presented by Kajima Corporation | 11:00AM-12:00PM
INDUSTRY TALK | 1418 | Connecting Design and Manufacture of prefabricated frames with Informed Design​
Presented by A.G Coombs | 12:30-1:00PM
PRODUCT DEMO | 5028 | AECO Roadmap: Informed Design
Presented by Autodesk | 12:30 - 1:00PM
HANDS ON LAB | 1348 | Experience the IND workflow for Architects and Building product manufacturers
Presented by Autodesk | 1:30-3:00PM
CASE STUDY | 1663 | Minimizing construction risk through parametric tunnel design with Revit and ACC​
Presented by Autodesk, Bouygues Traveaux Publics | 1:30-2:30PM
CASE STUDY | 3618 | The journey towards managing a fleet of 60,000 modules across a continent​
Presented by Adapteo | 3:00-4:00PM
PANEL | 4549 | Future-Proofing Prefab: Scaling Tech Innovation in Industrialized Construction
Presented by BamCore | 3:00-4:00PM
Wednesday, September 17

INDUSTRY TALK | 1912 | Early-Stage Precision: Eliminating Designer Error with Informed Design
Presented by Murphy Ireland | 12:30-1:00PM
CASE STUDY | 2387 | Automating a Complex Revit Bridge Model with Grasshopper, Dynamo, and Informed Design
Presented by COWI North America | 1:30-2:30PM
TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION | 1374 | Enabling Industrialized Construction with the Informed Design API
Presented by Autodesk | 1:30-2:30PM
Thursday, September 18

CASE STUDY | 4646 | Design to Fabrication: Seamless Modular Construction Modular Construction: DUBOX Case Study with ACC
Presented by Group Amana | 8:30-9:30AM
CASE STUDY | 3564 | Digital Delivery at Scale: Leveraging ACC, APS and Smart Workflows for Megaproject Success
Presented by AtkinsRéalis | 12:30-1:30PM
INDUSTRY TALK | 3203 | Streamlining Design to Configuration: Your Rules in Forma & Revit via Dynamo
Presented by Custom Building Configurators | 12:30-1:30PM
INDUSTRY TALK | 3068 | Constructing Tomorrow: Scaling Up with Industrialized Construction - More Bang for Your Build! 
Presented by Autodesk | 3:00-4:00PM
TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION | 4457 | Revit Master Class: Building Construction-Ready Curtain Walls in Autodesk Revit
Presented by INTECH Construction | 4:30-5:30PM
TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION | 3514 | Conceptual Frameworks: Automated Modular Layouts with Dynamo + Generative Design and Forma
Presented by Bird Construction | 4:30-5:30PM
Platform Leadership Forum

Monday, September 15 | 2:00-7:00 PM

Join our dynamic half-day event designed for visionary business leaders and software developers driving the digital transformation of their business. The forum will showcase how to maximize your business growth with AI, Enterprise System Integrations, and Digitization powered by Autodesk Platform Services (APS). 

Stay up to date with Informed Design news

