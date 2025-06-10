The construction industry is at a crossroads. With productivity down 15.7% since 1995, labor shortages, and rising environmental pressures, traditional methods can no longer keep up. Industrialized Construction (IC) offers a transformative solution by shifting from bespoke, on-site builds to scalable, product-based systems. This approach delivers:

Up to 50% labor cost savings

35–50% faster project completion

Significant reductions in waste and carbon emissions

Enhanced design flexibility and quality control