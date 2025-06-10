white paper

Industrialized Construction: The blueprint to disrupt and transform the construction industry

A definitive guide to Industrialized Construction, co-created by Autodesk and Porsche Consulting.

Cover image of the white paper

Why Industrialized Construction matters

The construction industry is at a crossroads. With productivity down 15.7% since 1995, labor shortages, and rising environmental pressures, traditional methods can no longer keep up. Industrialized Construction (IC) offers a transformative solution by shifting from bespoke, on-site builds to scalable, product-based systems. This approach delivers:

  • Up to 50% labor cost savings
  • 35–50% faster project completion
  • Significant reductions in waste and carbon emissions
  • Enhanced design flexibility and quality control

What's in the white paper

  • The three pillars of IC: Productization, Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), and Prefabrication
  • Global market trends: Insights from the U.S., Japan, Germany, and more
  • Case studies: Real-world applications from Populous, Buro Happold, and GOLDBECK
  • Cost-saving potential: Breakdown of savings across labor, materials, and project management
  • Technology’s role: How digital tools like BIM, AI, and digital twins enable IC
  • Strategic roadmap: Six essential elements to master for successful IC adoption