The City of San Antonio prepared for Hurricane Harvey by modeling the storm’s impact in InfoWorks ICM – and it’s a master class in disaster preparedness for stormwater modelers.
Accurately simulate stormwater and sewer systems under various extreme weather scenarios.
Forecast potential flooding events and system failures using historical data.
Integrate real-time data to monitor system performance and respond promptly.
Evaluate different mitigation strategies to make informed decisions.
Located right in the middle of flash flood alley, the City of San Marcos employed InfoWorks ICM to systematically audit, design, improve, and monitor their stormwater network to protect their residents.
Made possible only through InfoWorks ICM’s advanced predictive and live modeling capabilities, Türkiye will be protected for years to come.
Learn why increasingly, stormwater managers and infrastructure owners are choosing InfoWorks ICM alongside historical HEC-RAS models to level up their system management.
Join MIT and Autodesk as the team explores how InfoWorks ICM is enabling more resilient stormwater management in the US.