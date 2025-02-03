Protect your community from hurricanes and extreme flooding

Preparing for emergency scenarios doesn’t have to be guesswork. With InfoWorks ICM, know what’s going to happen in your network before it happens.

hurricane readiness

What if Hurricane Harvey had hit San Antonio?

The City of San Antonio prepared for Hurricane Harvey by modeling the storm’s impact in InfoWorks ICM – and it’s a master class in disaster preparedness for stormwater modelers.

Prepare Your Stormwater Networks for Extreme Weather

Comprehensive Modeling

Accurately simulate stormwater and sewer systems under various extreme weather scenarios.

Predictive Analytics

Forecast potential flooding events and system failures using historical data. 

 

Real-Time Monitoring

Integrate real-time data to monitor system performance and respond promptly. 

Scenario Planning

Evaluate different mitigation strategies to make informed decisions. 

How InfoWorks ICM helps avert disaster in extreme flooding events

How one utility prepared their system for extreme flooding

Located right in the middle of flash flood alley, the City of San Marcos employed InfoWorks ICM to systematically audit, design, improve, and monitor their stormwater network to protect their residents. 

 

Türkiye’s national flood warning system sounds the alarm

Made possible only through InfoWorks ICM’s advanced predictive and live modeling capabilities, Türkiye will be protected for years to come.

 

Leveling up HEC-RAS modeling with InfoWorks ICM

Learn why increasingly, stormwater managers and infrastructure owners are choosing InfoWorks ICM alongside historical HEC-RAS models to level up their system management.

 

Webinar: Build more resilient stormwater and sewer systems with InfoWorks ICM

Join MIT and Autodesk as the team explores how InfoWorks ICM is enabling more resilient stormwater management in the US.

Is your network ready for the next extreme flooding event?

