“Collaboration in Autodesk Fusion is a massive advantage, especially given that we’re a global company. We can share our files between all our offices in Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, the U.S., and more.”
—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
“Our business has grown by 400% in just over a year, and we can attribute a lot of this growth to Autodesk Fusion."
— Konrad Nerc, Managing Director, Nerc Precision Engineering
“Collaborating on the cloud turned the chaos into organized chaos, Autodesk Fusion enabled us to design, validate, build and get straight to the racetrack very quickly.”
- Betim Berisha, Founder, BBi Autosport
Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB tools into a single cloud software solution.
With Autodesk Fusion at your fingertips, you can:
Autodesk Fusion enables product design teams to reduce time-to-market, respond quickly to opportunities, connect to customer insights, and create breakthrough innovations.
Any manufacturing project requires validation, and Autodesk Fusion excels at it. Integrated simulation tools let users test and verify their designs to ensure they meet requirements and work as planned.
AI Generative Design in Autodesk Fusion gives users the ability to select multiple manufacturing methods to quickly explore numerous solutions for their design and engineering challenges.
The State of Design & Make report is a global, annual study to help leaders who design and make places, objects, and experiences form new business strategies for the future.
Fusion is Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing. Unify data, technologies, and workflows across the entire product lifecycle, connecting everyone involved in the product development process, regardless of their discipline.
Take a look at Fusion's roadmap to learn more about our commitment to connecting siloed workflows and creating a unified experience throughout the entire design-to-make process.