The #1 software in product design development

Moose Toys

“Collaboration in Autodesk Fusion is a massive advantage, especially given that we’re a global company. We can share our files between all our offices in Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, the U.S., and more.”

 

—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys

Nerc Precision Engineering

“Our business has grown by 400% in just over a year, and we can attribute a lot of this growth to Autodesk Fusion."

 

— Konrad Nerc, Managing Director, Nerc Precision Engineering

BBi Autosport

“Collaborating on the cloud turned the chaos into organized chaos, Autodesk Fusion enabled us to design, validate, build and get straight to the racetrack very quickly.”

 

- Betim Berisha, Founder, BBi Autosport

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB tools into a single cloud software solution.

With Autodesk Fusion at your fingertips, you can:

  • Explore design iterations with easy to use 3D modeling tools
  • Produce high-quality CNC machined parts with integrated CAD/CAM
  • Gain access to unified electronics design
  • Test the performance of your designs with 3D simulation tools
  • Explore manufacturing-ready outcomes with generative design
  • Collaborate and manage your data seamlessly in the cloud

Industries who rely on Autodesk Fusion

Consumer products

Autodesk Fusion enables product design teams to reduce time-to-market, respond quickly to opportunities, connect to customer insights, and create breakthrough innovations.

Manufacturing

Any manufacturing project requires validation, and Autodesk Fusion excels at it. Integrated simulation tools let users test and verify their designs to ensure they meet requirements and work as planned.

Automotive

AI Generative Design in Autodesk Fusion gives users the ability to select multiple manufacturing methods to quickly explore numerous solutions for their design and engineering challenges.

