Precision machining, now even smarter

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See how Fusion’s new toolpath modification capabilities put editing power at your fingertips—no need to regenerate entire operations.
Quickly fine-tune toolpaths directly in the canvas to improve machining efficiency, avoid collisions, or update strategies on the fly. This demo shows how simple, intuitive, and game-changing it is to make last-minute adjustments without slowing down your workflow.
– Patrick Fee, Shop Manager, Conturo Prototyping
Discover how Autodesk Fusion gives you complete control over your tool’s approach and retract motions with the new Leads and Links modification tools.
This demo walks through how to easily edit entry/exit points, reduce retracts, and fine-tune your motion strategy—all while maintaining associativity with the original toolpath. Say goodbye to unnecessary moves and hello to more efficient, polished parts.