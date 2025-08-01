FUSION FOR MANUFACTURING DEMO VIDEOS

Precision machining, now even smarter

Explore the latest Fusion enhancements for faster, more flexible toolpath control in these short on-demand videos.

Easily modify toolpaths directly in Autodesk Fusion

See how Fusion’s new toolpath modification capabilities put editing power at your fingertips—no need to regenerate entire operations.

Quickly fine-tune toolpaths directly in the canvas to improve machining efficiency, avoid collisions, or update strategies on the fly. This demo shows how simple, intuitive, and game-changing it is to make last-minute adjustments without slowing down your workflow.

"Considering all the time-saving features for CNC machining and automated part setup, it's clear that it can pay for itsefl in a few weeks and in the first project."

– Patrick Fee, Shop Manager, Conturo Prototyping

Take control of leads and links for cleaner machining

Discover how Autodesk Fusion gives you complete control over your tool’s approach and retract motions with the new Leads and Links modification tools.

This demo walks through how to easily edit entry/exit points, reduce retracts, and fine-tune your motion strategy—all while maintaining associativity with the original toolpath. Say goodbye to unnecessary moves and hello to more efficient, polished parts.

