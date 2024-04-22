Request your Autodesk Fusion demonstration

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data, and operations into a single platform.

 

Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your needs by simply completing this form.

 

 What to expect: 

  • Get a personalized demo of Autodesk Fusion features
  • Hear customer success stories 
  • Learn about pricing options for your use case

Solutions that meet your current and future needs

INTEGRATED CAD, CAM, CAE AND PCB

Fusion

Integrated cloud CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics, and cloud collaboration.

 

Download trial

EXPAND YOUR 3D DESIGN CAPABILITIES

Fusion Design Extension

The Design Extension is a set of advanced 3D design and modeling tools that can be added onto your Fusion subscription.

 

Download trial

COMBINE AND SAVE

Fusion for Design

Fusion for Design combines all features and functionality of the Design, Simulation, and Manage Extensions at one competitive cost.

 

Request a quote

Why teams are choosing Fusion for consumer product development

Consumer product industry leaders rely on Autodesk Fusion

logitech
yamaha
l'oreal
gibson
meta
amazon