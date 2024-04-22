How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data, and operations into a single platform.
Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your needs by simply completing this form.
What to expect:
INTEGRATED CAD, CAM, CAE AND PCB
Integrated cloud CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics, and cloud collaboration.
EXPAND YOUR 3D DESIGN CAPABILITIES
The Design Extension is a set of advanced 3D design and modeling tools that can be added onto your Fusion subscription.
COMBINE AND SAVE
Fusion for Design combines all features and functionality of the Design, Simulation, and Manage Extensions at one competitive cost.
—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
– Vincent Zhang, Industrial Design Engineer, EDGE Sound Research
– Gethin Roberts, Founder, ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd