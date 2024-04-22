How to buy
When you use multiple software products across your departments, all with different user interfaces, the need for back-and-forth file sharing can cause delays and the possibility of data getting lost in translation.
Autodesk Fusion offers a connected product development ecosystem that allows teams to move between design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photorealistic rendering environments to bring products to market faster.
Use Fusion across all your teams for smoother manufacturing handover.
Working in disconnected software across product development can cause delays and errors. Fusion allows teams to work together seamlessly in the same workspace at the same time, without the need for different tools.
Storing files locally in different formats can cause issues with version control, collaboration, and data security. Bring your teams onto one end-to-end, secure, cloud-based workspace to be confident that your data is accessible, current and secure.
It can cost time for managers to get a current overview of project status. Fusion provides the right people with up-to-date information on progress, with controlled access to an audit trail of changes, comments and history.
Watch this webinar recording to learn how Autodesk Fusion is revolutionizing the industry with accessible-to-all, easy-to-use cutting-edge technologies and tools that modernize the way engineering teams design consumer products.
These tools allow companies to realize:
faster to design, engineer, and manufacture a product in one day instead of an entire business week
per design launch is saved by companies that implement cross-domain collaborative, revision control, and concurrent workflows
decrease in time to bring a product to market with one CAD/CAM solution
Source: Lifecycle insights report
—Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
– Vincent Zhang, Industrial Design Engineer, EDGE Sound Research
– Gethin Roberts, Founder, ITERATE Design and Innovation Ltd
INTEGRATED CAD, CAM, CAE AND PCB
Integrated cloud CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics, and cloud collaboration.
EXPAND YOUR 3D DESIGN CAPABILITIES
The Design Extension is a set of advanced 3D design and modeling tools that can be added onto your Fusion subscription.
COMBINE AND SAVE
Fusion for Design combines all features and functionality of the Design, Simulation, and Manage Extensions at one competitive cost.
Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data, and operations into a single platform.
Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your needs by simply completing this form.
What to expect:
Yes, Autodesk Fusion is the only cloud collaboration product development tool of its kind. Its helps connect your teams and suppliers, communicate your design process, and collaborate anytime, from anywhere, on any device.
Collaborating in Autodesk Fusion is easy. All you need to do is create a team. To create a team, launch Fusion and sign in with your Autodesk credentials. Upon initial launch, you will be prompted to create a team. From there, you can invite team members to your projects and manages who has access to which projects.
Collaboration is a critical element of effective product development for several reasons including:
Autodesk Fusion is user-friendly and accessible to all members of a product development team, regardless of discipline. Fusion offers a range of resources to support learning including video tutorials, documentation, webinars, forums, and a community of experts.