Regardless of discipline, departments can work together on the same product design files without the need for multiple tools that don't talk to each other.

No more disconnected workflows

When you use multiple software products across your departments, all with different user interfaces, the need for back-and-forth file sharing can cause delays and the possibility of data getting lost in translation.

Autodesk Fusion offers a connected product development ecosystem that allows teams to move between design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photorealistic rendering environments to bring products to market faster. 

Use Fusion across all your teams for smoother manufacturing handover.

Built to support your teams and workflows

Faster time to market

Working in disconnected software across product development can cause delays and errors. Fusion allows teams to work together seamlessly in the same workspace at the same time, without the need for different tools.

  • Reduce iterations
  • Minimize prototypes
  • Smoother manufacturing handover.
Secure Data management

Storing files locally in different formats can cause issues with version control, collaboration, and data security. Bring your teams onto one end-to-end, secure, cloud-based workspace to be confident that your data is accessible, current and secure.

  • End to end digital collaboration
  • Increase operational efficiency
  • Ensure return on investment
Agile product development

It can cost time for managers to get a current overview of project status. Fusion provides the right people with up-to-date information on progress, with controlled access to an audit trail of changes, comments and history.

  • Agile product development
  • Optimize product quality
  • Production of more desirable products.
3 Ways to Make Consumer Product Design Less Time Consuming

Watch this webinar recording to learn how Autodesk Fusion is revolutionizing the industry with accessible-to-all, easy-to-use cutting-edge technologies and tools that modernize the way engineering teams design consumer products.


These tools allow companies to realize:

  • Faster ideation
  • Better collaboration 
  • A smoother handoff to production

Standardize on Autodesk Fusion

5x

faster to design, engineer, and manufacture a product in one day instead of an entire business week

$33K

per design launch is saved by companies that implement cross-domain collaborative, revision control, and concurrent workflows

60%

decrease in time to bring a product to market with one CAD/CAM solution

Source: Lifecycle insights report

Consumer product industry leaders rely on Autodesk Fusion

Why teams are choosing Fusion for consumer product development

Solutions that meet your current and future needs

INTEGRATED CAD, CAM, CAE AND PCB

Fusion

Integrated cloud CAD and CAM software with 2D to 3+2 CAM, 3D printing in plastics, and cloud collaboration.

 

EXPAND YOUR 3D DESIGN CAPABILITIES

Fusion Design Extension

The Design Extension is a set of advanced 3D design and modeling tools that can be added onto your Fusion subscription.

 

COMBINE AND SAVE

Fusion for Design

Fusion for Design combines all features and functionality of the Design, Simulation, and Manage Extensions at one competitive cost.

 

Request your Autodesk Fusion demonstration

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data, and operations into a single platform.

 

Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your needs by simply completing this form.

 

What to expect: 

  • Get a personalized demo of Autodesk Fusion features
  • Hear customer success stories 
  • Learn about pricing options for your use case

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is Autodesk Fusion a good solution for team collaboration?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is the only cloud collaboration product development tool of its kind. Its helps connect your teams and suppliers, communicate your design process, and collaborate anytime, from anywhere, on any device. 

How does my team collaborate using Autodesk Fusion?

Collaborating in Autodesk Fusion is easy. All you need to do is create a team. To create a team, launch Fusion and sign in with your Autodesk credentials. Upon initial launch, you will be prompted to create a team. From there, you can invite team members to your projects and manages who has access to which projects.

Why is collaboration important when designing and manufacturing a product?

Collaboration is a critical element of effective product development for several reasons including:

  • Efficient problem-solving
  • Reduction in development costs and risks
  • Leveraging diverse skill sets
  • Faster time to market
  • Market validation and feedback

Is Autodesk Fusion easy for my team to learn?

Autodesk Fusion is user-friendly and accessible to all members of a product development team, regardless of discipline. Fusion offers a range of resources to support learning including video tutorials, documentation, webinars, forums, and a community of experts. 

