Fusion combines powerful parametric, direct, and free-form modeling with built-in photorealistic rendering—all in one workspace.
Bring your ideas to life visually and functionally, without bouncing between apps.
Effortlessly explore design alternatives or tailor products without starting over.
Manage complex products, iterate quickly, adjust features, dimensions, and components on the fly.
Electromechanical workflows connect PCB, mechanical design, and validation in one environment.
Reduce errors, while ensuring your products are ready for real-world conditions.
Fusion helps teams test and refine designs early on. Collaborative, connected workflows keep projects moving.
The result? Faster timelines, reduced spend, and a predictable path to market.
Create ergonomic, organic shapes with smooth, sculpted surfaces—ideal for wearables, handheld devices, and products where comfort and aesthetics matter with T-splines.
AI-assisted drawing tools and intelligent sketch constraints eliminate tedious setup, automating geometry creation.
Fusion removes friction from the ideation process, so you can move from concept to design faster and with less effort.
Fusion centralizes data, teams, and workflows in one cloud-based ecosystem.
From version control to collaboration, it gives visibility and flexibility across the entire product development process.
Unlock new levels of creativity with generative design.
Explore high-performance design options instantly, refine your ideas faster, and bring bold innovations to life—without starting from scratch.