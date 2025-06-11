Autodesk Fusion for Seamless Design-to-Manufacturing

Concept to production faster with Fusion

Autodesk Fusion seamlessly integrates design, mechanical, and electronics with built-in rendering, simulation tools, and data management tools. Boost collaboration and accelerate every phase of product development.

Design better. Iterate smarter. Deliver faster.

Comprehensive modeling and rendering tools

Fusion combines powerful parametric, direct, and free-form modeling with built-in photorealistic rendering—all in one workspace.

Bring your ideas to life visually and functionally, without bouncing between apps.

Quick design variants and configurations

Effortlessly explore design alternatives or tailor products without starting over.

Manage complex products, iterate quickly, adjust features, dimensions, and components on the fly.

Seamlessly integrated electromechanical workflows

Electromechanical workflows connect PCB, mechanical design, and validation in one environment.

Reduce errors, while ensuring your products are ready for real-world conditions.

Smarter, faster iteration cycle

Fusion helps teams test and refine designs early on. Collaborative, connected workflows keep projects moving.

The result? Faster timelines, reduced spend, and a predictable path to market.

Still jumping between tools to get products out the door?

Autodesk Fusion unifies design, engineering, and manufacturing in a single platform. Eliminate tool-hopping and bring your boldest ideas to life, seamlessly.

Balance form, function, and manufacturability

Create ergonomic, organic shapes with smooth, sculpted surfaces—ideal for wearables, handheld devices, and products where comfort and aesthetics matter with T-splines.

AI-powered workflows

AI-assisted drawing tools and intelligent sketch constraints eliminate tedious setup, automating geometry creation.

Fusion removes friction from the ideation process, so you can move from concept to design faster and with less effort.

Anytime, anywhere access with built-in design management

Cloud collaboration and data management

Fusion centralizes data, teams, and workflows in one cloud-based ecosystem.

From version control to collaboration, it gives visibility and flexibility across the entire product development process.

Generative design modeling tools

Unlock new levels of creativity with generative design.

Explore high-performance design options instantly, refine your ideas faster, and bring bold innovations to life—without starting from scratch.

Trusted by over 4.6 million professionals, including:

yamaha
Toyota
logitech
gibson
accenture
panasonic

Transform your product development process with Autodesk Fusion

Break down silos, boost innovation, and bring your boldest ideas to life—seamlessly.

