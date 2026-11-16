Eliminate the need to switch between separate software. The Prusa EasyPrint add-in for Autodesk Fusion adds Printables to the Solid tab in the Design workspace. Search projects, add a model to your design, then preview and rotate it before you print.

Open your part in EasyPrint in your browser, or create a Prusa setup in the Manufacture workspace. Choose your printer and print settings, generate toolpaths, simulate, and post process to a print file.