We offer a free 30-day trial for professional users. Get access to all features and capabilities of Fusion 360, plus the ability to trial Fusion 360 extensions.
Fusion 360 is an accessible, proven solution that connects and empowers global design and engineering teams to innovate, aspire, and solve the problems of tomorrow, today. Trusted by millions to design, simulate, electrify, and manufacture their designs, Fusion 360 is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your team and stakeholders together on a single product design software platform.
Get from design to manufacturing faster: Fusion 360 has complete, easy-to-use CAD and CAM workflows with hundreds of free post-processors. Fusion 360. From dream to done. See why over 1.2 million users switched to Fusion 360.
Unlock the power of Fusion 360 extensions. Our exclusive on-demand webinar series for beginners and advanced users offers valuable insights, tips, and techniques to help you access capabilities such as complex machining strategies, generative design, and additive manufacturing workflows.
Discover how industry leaders are leveraging Fusion 360 to drive innovation and achieve remarkable results:
BBi Autosport
BBi Autosport explains how Fusion 360 enabled it to design the Hoonipigasus, “a car that can do nearly anything.”
Toyota
For the future of comfortable car interiors, Toyota uses generative design to create a seat frame that is safe, lightweight, beautiful, and sustainable.
Nerc Engineering
Discover how Nerc Engineering achieved unmatched precision and efficiency with Fusion 360, optimizing its design and manufacturing processes.
Nth Cycle
Nth Cycle uses Fusion 360 to develop metal-isolating cells that produce a clean, cost-efficient supply chain of nickel and cobalt.