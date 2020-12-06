Make the complex simple with Fusion 360

From idea to prototype to product.

A new way to design and manufacture together

Fusion 360 is an accessible, proven solution that connects and empowers global design and engineering teams to innovate, aspire, and solve the problems of tomorrow, today. Trusted by millions to design, simulate, electrify, and manufacture their designs, Fusion 360 is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your team and stakeholders together on a single product design software platform.

Key benefits for designers:

  • Implementation is user-friendly and seamless
  • Comprehensive platform encompasses the entire product development cycle, from design to prototyping
  • Generative design capabilities deliver cost and material savings
  • Functionality can be expanded through Fusion 360 extensions
  • Unlimited cloud-based simulations promote enhanced design and workflow optimization
  • Preferred choice of numerous engineering schools and universities for training aspiring talent

Key benefits for engineers:

  • Offers effortless usability and seamless implementation
  • Boosts productivity and streamlines operations
  • Significantly reduces costs and lead time for fixtures, spare parts, and tools
  • Maximizes material efficiency through generative design
  • Minimizes waste and prevents overproduction
  • Is widely used in engineering schools and universities for talent development
  • Harnesses unlimited cloud-based simulations to enhance design and workflow optimization

This is Fusion 360

Get from design to manufacturing faster: Fusion 360 has complete, easy-to-use CAD and CAM workflows with hundreds of free post-processors. Fusion 360. From dream to done. See why over 1.2 million users switched to Fusion 360.

Already a Fusion user?

Unlock the power of Fusion 360 extensions. Our exclusive on-demand webinar series for beginners and advanced users offers valuable insights, tips, and techniques to help you access capabilities such as complex machining strategies, generative design, and additive manufacturing workflows.

Customer success stories

Discover how industry leaders are leveraging Fusion 360 to drive innovation and achieve remarkable results:

BBi Autosport

Pushing the boundaries of motorsports and 3D modeling

BBi Autosport explains how Fusion 360 enabled it to design the Hoonipigasus, “a car that can do nearly anything.”

 

Toyota

Generative design seat frame with AI

For the future of comfortable car interiors, Toyota uses generative design to create a seat frame that is safe, lightweight, beautiful, and sustainable.

 

Nerc Engineering

Precision redefined

Discover how Nerc Engineering achieved unmatched precision and efficiency with Fusion 360, optimizing its design and manufacturing processes.

 

Nth Cycle

Precious metals recycling

Nth Cycle uses Fusion 360 to develop metal-isolating cells that produce a clean, cost-efficient supply chain of nickel and cobalt.

 

Unlock your full potential with Fusion 360

Take the first step toward transforming your design and manufacturing processes. Contact your account owner today to learn more about how Fusion 360 can revolutionize your business.

 

