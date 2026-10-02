& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
We understand the challenge of moving on from a platform you've relied on for years. AutoMod has been a trusted part of many simulation programs, and deciding what comes next isn't a decision to take lightly. Whether you're exploring your options today or planning for the future, we're here to help you navigate the transition with confidence.
Facing growing demand and a competitive labour market, Timken used FlexSim to evaluate factory reconfigurations, improve material flow, and optimize labour utilization across its manufacturing operations.
The result was a 27% improvement in labour productivity, increased throughput, and improved operator safety, helping the team achieve more with a smaller, more efficient workforce.
Easley & Rivers used FlexSim to optimize the production strategy for 624 bathroom pods destined for a major hospital construction project. By refining factory design, labour allocation, and production flow before scaling operations, the team achieved a 185% increase in throughput, a 53% reduction in labour hours per pod, and an estimated $4 million in labour savings.
Before investing in operational changes, warehouse and distribution teams use FlexSim to test scenarios, evaluate alternatives, and identify bottlenecks. In one project, simulation helped validate changes that increased throughput from 70 to 100 pallets per hour, a 43% throughput, while significantly reducing conveyor congestion, providing clear evidence before implementation.
Continue solving the complex operational challenges you've spent years modelling. From manufacturing and warehousing to logistics and healthcare.
Choosing your next platform is a long-term decision. Backed by Autodesk, FlexSim benefits from ongoing investment, active development, and a clear roadmap for the future.
Take advantage of modern capabilities including cloud computing, optimization tools, AI-enabled workflows, and integration opportunities that support future operational goals.
Access product specialists, training resources, implementation partners, forums, and a global user community ready to help you succeed at every stage of your journey.
Access all you need - training materials, support resources, and learning content whenever you're ready.
Explore how FlexSim helps model, test, and optimize operations before making real-world changes.
Connect with users, share ideas, ask questions, and learn from real-world experience.
Whether you're actively planning your next step or simply exploring your options, we're here to help.