Timken improves labor productivity by 27% with FlexSim

Staying competitive in manufacturing often means refusing to accept the status quo. Organizations that get complacent tend to lag behind, while those that instill a culture of improvement move ahead.

Timken is a striking example of this effect. The company is a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products. It designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries from food production and transportation to automation and renewable energy. Headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, the company employs more than 19,000 people and operates in 45 countries.

More importantly, however, Timken emphasizes a mindset of continuous improvement and digital transformation.

“We are always looking for ways to drive labor efficiency and provide better value and service levels to our customers,” says Lance Kelly, who was a Timken plant manager before his current role as President of Belts & Chain. “Sometimes that means being creative and thinking outside your current knowledge and skill sets. It’s important to be willing to try new tools and techniques.”

This is the attitude Kelly brought to a Timken plant that was managing a unique set of circumstances. Demand was steadily increasing but a highly competitive local labor market brought challenges and opportunities in maintaining an adequate workforce. In other words, the plant needed to figure out how to meet increasing demand with a smaller, more efficient team.

“We understood the obvious bottlenecks and how we could address them. However, we knew that if we could better identify and understand the intricacies of our processes, we could achieve greater performance gains,” Kelly says. “In addition to process and labor efficiency, space utilization and safety were also important considerations. We wanted to ensure we addressed some of the challenges we had related to material handling and ergonomics.”