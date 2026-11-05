& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Understand whether the workplace is supporting the work people need to do, not simply how many people came in.
See how the workplace behaves on peak days and when team patterns or portfolio decisions change.
Use a broader view of performance to support portfolio decisions with greater confidence.