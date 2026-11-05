The workplace utilization diagnostic guide

A practical guide to uncovering hidden space constraints, improving portfolio decisions, and supporting better workplace experiences by testing decisions before making changes.

With the diagnostic guide, learn how to:

Seperate attendance from effective use

Understand whether the workplace is supporting the work people need to do, not simply how many people came in.

Test hybrid-work scenarios

See how the workplace behaves on peak days and when team patterns or portfolio decisions change.

 

Balance efficiency with experience

Use a broader view of performance to support portfolio decisions with greater confidence.

Ready to understand how the workplace is really being used?

Download the guide or explore our resources before committing to your changes.