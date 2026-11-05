& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Identify where queues, waiting, labor constraints, downtime, or material flow are actually limiting throughput, not just where utilization looks high.
Compare staffing, equipment, layout, scheduling, and capacity scenarios virtually to understand their impact before changing the live operation.
Evaluate throughput, WIP, lead time, utilization, and delivery risk together so improvements in one area do not simply create a new bottleneck elsewhere.
…increases in throughput are possible through reduced waste, downtime, and operational disruption.
Source: McKinsey & Company
…reductions in machine downtime are possible with digital factory initiatives.
Source: McKinsey & Company
— Lance Kelly, President of Belts & Chain, Timken
enabling the factory to increase throughput with a more efficient team
— Niranjan Kulkarni, Senior Director for Consulting Services, CRB
in overall equipment effectiveness
— John Friedl, Senior Vice President of Automation and Innovation, ThredUp
& pick/putaway efficiency increase 6x