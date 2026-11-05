The factory bottleneck diagnostic guide

A practical guide to finding hidden constraints, protecting throughput and testing decisions before making changes on the shop floor.

With the diagnostic guide, learn how to:

Find the real bottleneck

Identify where queues, waiting, labor constraints, downtime, or material flow are actually limiting throughput, not just where utilization looks high.

Test changes before implementing them

Compare staffing, equipment, layout, scheduling, and capacity scenarios virtually to understand their impact before changing the live operation.

Make better system-wide decisions

Evaluate throughput, WIP, lead time, utilization, and delivery risk together so improvements in one area do not simply create a new bottleneck elsewhere.

Stop guessing. Simulate your factory operations.

30%

…increases in throughput are possible through reduced waste, downtime, and operational disruption.
Source: McKinsey & Company

30–50%

…reductions in machine downtime are possible with digital factory initiatives.
Source: McKinsey & Company

Ready to find the real bottleneck?

Download the guide or explore our resources before committing to your changes.