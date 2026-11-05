& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Evaluate how changes in workload, capacity, and infrastructure requirements may impact operations before implementation.
Understand potential bottlenecks across power, cooling, and facility infrastructure before they affect performance
Test scenarios and compare options to help prioritize expansion, upgrades, and capacity planning initiatives.