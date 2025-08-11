& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Booth Hall 6, Stand A46 | September 22-26
EMO is the world's leading trade fair for production and manufacturing technology, occupying over 235,00 square meters across 15 halls.
Discover how the Autodesk Design and Make platform is empowering manufacturers to digitally transform their workflows to create more innovative and better-performance products with increased operational efficiency. Autodesk Fusion connects capabilities, data, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle with powerful CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and MES capabilities. See how advanced Autodesk AI can help analyze, automate, and augment your manufacturing processes.
Stop by the Ask the Experts zone in the Autodesk booth and ask all your Fusion questions to the experts. We will have customer advocates from every domain ready to dive into your issues, document your feedback and share all the important tips & tricks.
Join us on Monday September 22 at 9 am to hear Stephen Hooper give the opening keynote for EMO 2025.
Stop by the Autodesk booth to see the flying vehicle designed and manufactured by the Autodesk Research team, showcasing a novel performance-aided design approach and advanced manufacturing.
Autodesk partners with industry leaders to develop deeper technology integrations through collaboration, streamlining workflows to get you running faster, increasing manufacturing throughput, and maximizing profit potential.
Betim Berisha, Founder, BBi Autosport
Phil Law, Founder, Pembree
Konrad Nerc, Managing Director, Nerc Precision
Simplify and automate the creation of high-quality machine code to help you make better use of your CNC machinery.
Advanced part nesting and arrange tools help automate programming, improve material utilization, and reduce waste.
Improve on-time delivery and speed up your time to market through smarter collaboration and integrated CAD/CAM.
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.