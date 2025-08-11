EMO 2025
Autodesk Booth: Hall 6, Stand A46 | September 22-26, Hannover, Germany

Autodesk booth

Join Autodesk at EMO

Autodesk Booth Hall 6, Stand A46 | September 22-26

EMO is the world's leading trade fair for production and manufacturing technology, occupying over 235,00 square meters across 15 halls.

Discover how the Autodesk Design and Make platform is empowering manufacturers to digitally transform their workflows to create more innovative and better-performance products with increased operational efficiency. Autodesk Fusion connects capabilities, data, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle with powerful CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and MES capabilities. See how advanced Autodesk AI can help analyze, automate, and augment your manufacturing processes.

Calling all Fusion Customers

Stop by the Ask the Experts zone in the Autodesk booth and ask all your Fusion questions to the experts. We will have customer advocates from every domain ready to dive into your issues, document your feedback and share all the important tips & tricks.

Keynote

See Autodesk at the EMO 2025 Keynote

Join us on Monday September 22 at 9 am to hear Stephen Hooper give the opening keynote for EMO 2025.

Flying Vehicle

Autodesk Research

Stop by the Autodesk booth to see the flying vehicle designed and manufactured by the Autodesk Research team, showcasing a novel performance-aided design approach and advanced manufacturing.

Autodesk EMO 2025 special offers

4 seats of Autodesk Fusion for the price of 3 if you're working in teams and a 20% discount on individual seats of Fusion.

Please fill out the form and one of our local experts will be in contact to discuss which offer and solutions best suits your business needs.

Better together: Our strategic partners at EMO 2025

Autodesk partners with industry leaders to develop deeper technology integrations through collaboration, streamlining workflows to get you running faster, increasing manufacturing throughput, and maximizing profit potential.

What our customers say...

A better way to manufacture

Modern CNC machining

Simplify and automate the creation of high-quality machine code to help you make better use of your CNC machinery.

Rapid fabrication

Advanced part nesting and arrange tools help automate programming, improve material utilization, and reduce waste.

Data at the centre

Improve on-time delivery and speed up your time to market through smarter collaboration and integrated CAD/CAM.

 

Autodesk Manufacturing Software

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM software for product design.

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Expand your advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Fusion 360 for Product Design

Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools.

Product Design & Manufacturing collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.

PowerMill

CAM software for high-speed and 5-axis machining—available as Standard, Premium, Ultimate

FeatureCAM

CAM automation for CNC programming—now available as part of Autodesk Fusion with FeatureCAM

