Booth #829 | TECHSPO hall c

Autodesk at SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

June 24-28, 2024 | Atlanta, GA

 

Discover new ways to inspire students and prepare them for future careers with Autodesk as your trusted partner in Design and Make education.

 

Autodesk is a proud National Partner of SkillsUSA! 

What to expect at SkillsUSA NLSC

Stop by the Autodesk Booth #829 at TECHSPO Hall C for exiting activities.

Create a custom pin for yourself

Autodesk is teaming up with Glowforge to create custom pins for SkillsUSA attendees. We’ve designed a pin model in Fusion and will use the Glowforge laser cutting to engrave the design, as well as a custom name onto the pin that will be engraved and cut live in the Autodesk booth.

 

Fusion demo

Learn about Autodesk Fusion - an intuitive, modern 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform that’s easy to learn and teach. Check out all the possibilities, learn about exciting new features, see it in action, and have your questions answered by one of our experts. 

 

Meet Autodesk experts

Autodesk helps you empower the next generation to design and make a better world for all. Chat with Autodesk experts motivated to partner with you to bring Design and Make education to the classroom, nurturing growth at every learning phase.

 

Session: A Teacher's Guide to Autodesk Education

June 26, 2:00-3:30 PM | Room A314

This workshop walks educators through the resources Autodesk offers for their own personal development and for use in their classrooms. These resources include free access to commercial software, curriculum, trainings and certifications. 

 

Learn more

Fusion for SkillsUSA Manufacturing Competitions

Autodesk Fusion is a professional, full-scale integrated 3D modeling cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB platform that lets you design and make anything. Some of the key Fusion benefits for educators include:

  • Review and manage student assignments. Fusion datasets can be shared with a web link and then viewed on any device. You can easily add markup, slice the model, add notations, and provide other feedback.
  • Student teams collaboration. Fusion's collaboration features make easier for students to work on the same project – when a new version of a dataset is uploaded, it is immediately available to everyone collaborating on the project. 
  • Get to machining faster. Get students to produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds with a wide range of integrated CNC and 3D printers ready to simulate, test and prototype designs.

Fusion is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.

A new CAD/CAM/CNC curriculum
from Haas and Autodesk is here!

Free resources to hone in your skills with Autodesk Fusion

Equip yourself with these free resources to help you to succeed at SkillsUSA CNC Machining Competitions.

Access the Autodesk Education plan

Autodesk is committed to helping you educate tomorrow's leaders. Get free access to our entire portfolio of products with the Autodesk Education plan.

Get access
Learn Autodesk Fusion

Extend your Fusion skills with our free courses, featuring self-paced courses, tutorials, and learning modules.

Start learning
Autodesk Education Support

Find help and resources for all your education, learning, and training needs.

Get Support

Autodesk is a proud National Partner of SkillsUSA

Connect with us

Educators, are you interested to start using Autodesk Fusion in your classroom and accelerate your students' learning? Connect with us and we will help you to get up to speed on teaching Autodesk Fusion quickly.

 

You’ll get high-quality, ready-to-use learning pathways and projects that make it easier to teach CAD/CAM/CAE and engineering concepts in new and innovative ways with Autodesk Fusion.