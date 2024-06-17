How to buy
With VAPAR.Solutions now compatible with Info360 Asset, you can use automated AI to get more asset clarity and accurately prioritize pipes for repair or replacement in hours rather than days. See what that workflow would look like for you.
By combining VAPAR's AI CCTV analysis with Info360 Asset's cloud-based management, you can solve media storage issues, reduce CapEx spend, and guide decisions with hard data, all from a single platform.
New Zealand water utility rationalizes management of a gravity sewer network.
Accurate AI helps relieve pressure on a major wastewater network provider.
Sydney council transforms its monitoring and maintenance capabilities.
Create a centralized and continuously updated register of asset data that breaks down silos and becomes the single source of truth for operations, maintenance, and capital planning.
Gather holistic datasets that help you prioritize asset intervention and make informed maintenance decisions, find historical data quickly and efficiently, and understand overall risk and rehabilitation trends across your portfolio.
Manual CCTV footage review is a time-consuming process, often needing to be split across operators. This leads to inconsistent formatting and application of criteria, resulting in inaccuracies downstream.
Similarly, due to the amount of labor required, asset owners can typically only review limited percentages of their pipe networks annually. AI analysis, however, can yield consistent and accurate results several times faster and significantly improve oversight.
With the ability to upload real-time condition data straight into Info360 Asset, you can get the clearest possible picture of the health of your asset portfolio quickly and efficiently.
With that data, you can generate likelihood and consequence (LoF and CoF) scores across your network to identify which areas are the highest priority for repair, rehabilitation, or replacement. This data can also be refined further with proximity analysis in GIS layers.
With a standardized and consistent flow of inspection data, you can build up a digital 'biography' of your assets–including risk trends, inspection/repair history, and contextual data compared to other assets in your network.
When it comes to rehab analysis and making action plans, the combination of VAPAR.Solutions and Info360 Asset will help you to create transparent, repeatable, and defendable capital spending decisions.
Connect to ArcGIS Online with asset properties and data from Info360 Asset and use it to assess condition, determine risk, and develop improvement plans sensitive to potentially relevant surrounding features.
You can also increase workload capacity by simplifying workflows with the help of seamless two-way publishing, easy asset data export, and automated GIS updates for asset owners.
Info360 Asset plugs directly into ArcGIS Online, so you don’t need to spend time exporting from your GIS or duplicating data. With seamless two-way data exchange, you can analyze your ArcGIS Online data within Info360 Asset, and then return it to ArcGIS Online for visualization.
This workflow vastly improves collaboration and productivity and is ideally suited for the VAPAR’s enhanced CCTV analysis capabilities–making footage uploads from the field and managing inspection status updates far more straightforward.
VAPAR was founded in 2018 by two Australian engineers on a mission to automate the CCTV inspection process in wastewater asset management. Today, the VAPAR.Solutions™ platform processes over two hundred thousand meters of pipe infrastructure for dozens of clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
We are currently in the process of integrating VAPAR ‘s AI CCTV image analysis technology into Info360 Asset, gathering feedback through a tech preview program with the intention to release for general availability. With this integration, you will be able to take the output of VAPAR footage analysis and input it into Info360 Asset seamlessly–where it can be used to help you priotize maintenance and plan infrastructure decisions.
Essentially, we are incorporating the ability to run VAPAR’s automated condition assessments directly in Info360 Asset where you will be able to then to leverage that data for asset planning. The result will be a complete workflow solution that makes decision-making more objective, leads to superior accuracy in tracking maintenance, and creates significant savings in associated labor costs.
For many years, CCTV inspection and pipe management workflows have been inefficient, slow, subjective, siloed, and required too much manual intervention.
With the VAPAR.Solutions integration, Info360 Asset users will benefit from an industry-trusted AI image analysis technology that embeds into their existing workflow:
This end-to-end workflow adds innovative, time-saving technology to pipe infrastructure inspection review processes, helping you to maximize the value of your inspections and efficiently connect them to capital planning efforts.
A two-way integration has been built between Info360 Asset and VAPAR.Solutions. With a subscription to both products, VAPAR.Solutions can be accessed directly from Info360 Asset. You can configure the integration by entering your VAPAR credentials directly in Info360 Asset and begin processing inspection videos immediately.