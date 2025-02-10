& Construction
Autodesk Fusion Machine Connect is software that can be used by manufacturing organizations to bridge the gap between CAM software, engineering teams, and shop floor CNC machinery to enable.
Digital transfer of NC code to your machines
Real-time monitoring of CNC machine activity
Analysis of historic machine utilization
Simplify the transfer of NC data to your CNC machines and remove your reliance on hazardous manual transfer and vulnerable USB devices.
Use approved connected devices to allow your production team to instantly monitor machine status in real-time
Export historic data for report generation and in-depth analysis to help resolve problems and maintain quality standards
Increase productivity by removing the need to manually walk NC code from CAM to machine.
Real-time monitoring of shop floor assets empowers your team to maximise machine up time.
Historic reporting can identify past mistakes and help improve future production.
Reduce shop floor production mistakes and data loss by removing unsecure USB devices.
Help when you need it
Learn about the tools and capabilities contained in a subscription to Fusion Machine Connect
Learn best practices
Designed for anyone looking to learn and build their Fusion Machine Connect skills
A global network
Learn, share, and engage with the global community of Fusion experts
Fusion Machine Connect is software that enables manufacturing organizations to connect to their CNC machinery and use the connection to access machine data on the shop floor in real time. The digital connection also simplifies the process of transferring NC programs from CAM software to machines, which can help reduce the risks associated with manual data transfer.
Fusion Machine Connect is software that is commonly used by job shops, machine shops, production manufacturers and any other organizations that use offline CAM programming and CNC machinery to manufacture component parts. It can be used by office-based programmers and shop floor workers in small, medium, or large organizations. Fusion Machine Connect is typically used by CAM programmers, machine operators, CNC machinists, production managers, and any other individuals tasked with programming, using, or monitoring CNC machines.
Fusion Machine Connect is supplied with several out of the box connections to make it as simple as possible to connect to your CNC machines. The connection process itself is simple and requires one (for all your CNC machines), always-on Windows computer and the unique connection details for your specific CNC machine and its NC control. Our help documentation can help you get these details.
No. At this time there is no trial version of Fusion Machine Connect. For more information or to organize a personalized demonstration, fill in your details on our contact page and an approved Autodesk expert will be in touch.
Fusion Machine Connect can be connected to a growing number of CNC machines and NC controller types, including.
HAAS Classic and Next generation controls
Machines using MTConnect
Machines with Siemens controls using OPC-UA
Machines running Fanuc controls using Fanuc FOCAS
Machines with Heidenhain controls using DCOM
You will need one subscription to Fusion Machine Connect for each of your CNC machines. If you have five CNC machines, you will need five licenses of Fusion Machine Connect.
Fusion Machine Connect can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Fusion Machine Connect system requirements for details. Note that while end users can run Fusion Machine Connect on different operating systems, the installation will require the provision of one (for all your CNC machines), “always on” computer running Microsoft® Windows® in order to run the Fusion Machine Connect service utility.
Your Fusion Machine Connect subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
Fusion Machine Connect is a web product with no limits to the number of computers you can install it onto. A subscription to Fusion Machine Connect entitles you to connect and monitor one individual CNC machine within your facility. Each CNC machine therefore requires its own, separate subscription. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
A subscription to Fusion Machine Connect costs