What is Fusion Machine Connect?

Autodesk Fusion Machine Connect is software that can be used by manufacturing organizations to bridge the gap between CAM software, engineering teams, and shop floor CNC machinery to enable.

  • Digital transfer of NC code to your machines

  • Real-time monitoring of CNC machine activity

  • Analysis of historic machine utilization

Why use Fusion Machine Connect?

Improve data flow to your CNC machines

Simplify the transfer of NC data to your CNC machines and remove your reliance on hazardous manual transfer and vulnerable USB devices.

Find and remove production bottlenecks

Use approved connected devices to allow your production team to instantly monitor machine status in real-time

Gain insights to analyze historic problems

Export historic data for report generation and in-depth analysis to help resolve problems and maintain quality standards

How Fusion Machine Connect can make a difference

Save time and money

Increase productivity by removing the need to manually walk NC code from CAM to machine.

Increase visibility

Real-time monitoring of shop floor assets empowers your team to maximise machine up time.

Learn from the past

Historic reporting can identify past mistakes and help improve future production.

Improve security

Reduce shop floor production mistakes and data loss by removing unsecure USB devices.

What you can do with Fusion Machine Connect

Fusion Machine Connect enhances data transfer to the shop floor

Transfer NC code from CAM software to CNC machinery

Bridge the gap between CAM software and your CNC machines by transferring the right NC programs to the right machine at the right time. Reduce the hazards associated with manual data transfer using USB devices.

Fusion Machine Connect can help improve your machine up-time

Quickly see the status of your shop floor CNC machines

Fusion Machine Connect allows your production team to monitor the status of your machines in real-time using authorized, web-connected devices. Instantly spot when your CNC machines are in-cycle, idle, or stopped

Fusion Machine Connect records historic data for reporting and analysis

Use historical data to improve production throughput

Export in-depth historical data from your connected CNC machines. Use the data to spot errors, visualize trends over time, trigger preventative maintenance, and identify hardware problems that impact production

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Fusion Machine Connect used for?

Fusion Machine Connect is software that enables manufacturing organizations to connect to their CNC machinery and use the connection to access machine data on the shop floor in real time. The digital connection also simplifies the process of transferring NC programs from CAM software to machines, which can help reduce the risks associated with manual data transfer.

Who uses Fusion Machine Connect?

Fusion Machine Connect is software that is commonly used by job shops, machine shops, production manufacturers and any other organizations that use offline CAM programming and CNC machinery to manufacture component parts. It can be used by office-based programmers and shop floor workers in small, medium, or large organizations. Fusion Machine Connect is typically used by CAM programmers, machine operators, CNC machinists, production managers, and any other individuals tasked with programming, using, or monitoring CNC machines.

How easy is it to connect Fusion Machine Connect to my machines?

Fusion Machine Connect is supplied with several out of the box connections to make it as simple as possible to connect to your CNC machines. The connection process itself is simple and requires one (for all your CNC machines), always-on Windows computer and the unique connection details for your specific CNC machine and its NC control. Our help documentation can help you get these details.

Is there a trial version of Fusion Machine Connect?

No. At this time there is no trial version of Fusion Machine Connect. For more information or to organize a personalized demonstration, fill in your details on our contact page and an approved Autodesk expert will be in touch.

What types of CNC machine and NC control does Fusion Machine Connect support?

Fusion Machine Connect can be connected to a growing number of CNC machines and NC controller types, including.

  • HAAS Classic and Next generation controls

  • Machines using MTConnect 

  • Machines with Siemens controls using OPC-UA

  • Machines running Fanuc controls using Fanuc FOCAS 

  • Machines with Heidenhain controls using DCOM

I have more than one machine, how many subscriptions to Fusion Machine Connect do I need?

You will need one subscription to Fusion Machine Connect for each of your CNC machines. If you have five CNC machines, you will need five licenses of Fusion Machine Connect.

Which operating systems can Fusion Machine Connect run on? 

Fusion Machine Connect can run on  Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Fusion Machine Connect system requirements for details. Note that while end users can run Fusion Machine Connect on different operating systems, the installation will require the provision of one (for all your CNC machines), “always on” computer running Microsoft® Windows®  in order to run the Fusion Machine Connect service utility.

Which versions of Fusion Machine Connect can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Fusion Machine Connect subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Fusion Machine Connect on multiple computers?

Fusion Machine Connect is a web product with no limits to the number of computers you can install it onto. A subscription to Fusion Machine Connect entitles you to connect and monitor one individual CNC machine within your facility. Each CNC machine therefore requires its own, separate subscription. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information. 

How much does a Fusion Machine Connect subscription cost?

A subscription to Fusion Machine Connect costs per month for 1 machine or per year for 1 machine.

