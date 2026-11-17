& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Count on proven AutoCAD drafting tools and trusted DWG workflows to help keep projects moving between teams.
Reduce routine work with Autodesk AI and get in-product guidance from Autodesk Assistant to stay in your flow.
Choose subscriptions for ongoing work or Flex tokens for occasional access to AutoCAD and other eligible tools.
Explore the differences between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT to find the right fit for your work.
Spend more time doing the work you love with professional software that helps you tackle demanding projects with less repetitive effort.
For professionals focused on 2D drafting, AutoCAD LT delivers precise drawing and documentation tools at a lower subscription price.
— Wendy Stevens, Founder and Designer
Get answers about products, subscriptions, Flex, and more.
AutoCAD is recognized as a G2 Leader in CAD, based on customer satisfaction and market presence.
Awarded outstanding usability in G2's Fall 2026 Building Design & BIM Usability Index.
Awarded G2’s outstanding implementation experience in General-Purpose CAD.
Recognized for excellence in results in G2's Fall 2026 Building Design & BIM Results Index.
Source: G2 Fall 2026 Reports. Awards reflect their respective G2 categories and market segments.
AutoCAD offers professional 2D drafting and documentation tools, plus seven specialized industry toolsets that help automate common tasks in fields like architecture, mechanical design, and electrical design. It also includes enhanced automation, Autodesk AI capabilities, 3D modeling, and extensive customization options.
AutoCAD LT provides the same core 2D drafting and documentation capabilities at a lower price, without the specialized industry toolsets and some of the advanced features found in AutoCAD.
Which should you choose? If your projects could benefit from specialized industry tools, enhanced automation, or more advanced capabilities, AutoCAD may be worth the additional investment. If your work primarily involves 2D drafting and documentation, AutoCAD LT may be all you need.
Autodesk Flex lets you pre-purchase tokens to access eligible Autodesk products for 24 hours at a time, with rates that vary by product. Flex is available for AutoCAD, but not AutoCAD LT.
If you have an AutoCAD LT subscription, you can use Flex tokens to access full AutoCAD when a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets. That way, you can keep using AutoCAD LT for everyday 2D drafting and access additional capabilities when you need them, without purchasing a full AutoCAD subscription.
When your business depends on delivering quality work, you need software you can trust. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT offer professional drafting tools, ongoing product support, and TrustedDWG technology, which helps identify potential compatibility and file integrity issues when working with DWG files created in other applications. Autodesk also maintains established security practices designed to help protect your data, so you can focus on delivering your best work.