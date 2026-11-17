AutoCAD offers professional 2D drafting and documentation tools, plus seven specialized industry toolsets that help automate common tasks in fields like architecture, mechanical design, and electrical design. It also includes enhanced automation, Autodesk AI capabilities, 3D modeling, and extensive customization options.

AutoCAD LT provides the same core 2D drafting and documentation capabilities at a lower price, without the specialized industry toolsets and some of the advanced features found in AutoCAD.

Which should you choose? If your projects could benefit from specialized industry tools, enhanced automation, or more advanced capabilities, AutoCAD may be worth the additional investment. If your work primarily involves 2D drafting and documentation, AutoCAD LT may be all you need.

Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT.