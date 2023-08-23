How to buy
Pay as you go with Autodesk Flex, perfect for occasional product use or to share with other people.
Buy tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.
Use tokens to access a product for 24 hours a time or to generate a result.
Assign as many users as you want to Flex and manage their access.
Available only if you buy direct with Autodesk, this option offers convenience and flexibility.
Our most popular term is a favorite with Autodesk customers.
Enjoy unlimited access to your product for 1 year.
Support your short-term projects with powerful Autodesk products.
Save 33% over the monthly price with an annual subscription.
Choose a longer term to get the greatest return on your investment.
Get guaranteed pricing for 3 years.
Rely on predictable software budgeting.
Improve operational efficiency for users and admins.
Select the option that works best for you and buy online with confidence—our secure server encrypts all payment information. We accept the following payment methods:
Credit and debit cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, and Diners Club
ACH/direct debit: Money transfer from your bank account
PayPal: Credit or debit transactions, or use PayPal Credit
Financing: Monthly payment options through our financing partner, LiftForward
Take advantage of competitive rates and predictable payments to buy Autodesk software subscriptions.
Financing is available to purchase new or renew annual and 3-year subscription purchases of $1,000 or more—consider a longer term to get a better rate. It's simple and quick to apply online. Monthly subscriptions are not eligible for financing.
Interest rate: Varies by term length (see our FAQ below for more information)
Eligible purchase amounts: $1,000 or more
Minimum qualifications: Be a registered business for at least 2 years with a sufficient credit profile
You can apply for financing when you get to the payment step in checkout in the online store. You may also contact our team for assistance.
In the payment step in checkout, select Financing.
Complete the application and submit it online for approval by our partner bank.
After it’s approved, sign the financing agreement, which will include instructions for making payments. Your order confirmation from Autodesk will give you access to your products.
Access the resources below to help you set up Autodesk in your organization's procurement system. Have questions? Contact your solution provider or Autodesk sales representative for assistance.
Is Autodesk already in your system? Sign in to Autodesk Account to access and pay quotes and invoices.
The following troubleshooting tips can help eliminate errors you might encounter using the Autodesk store:
Place separate orders: You may get an error if you combine different product license types or term lengths in the same order. Place separate orders for each product type or subscription term.
Restart your browser: Closing and restarting your web browser may solve issues with web-based applications.
Clear cache and browsing data: Data from previous Autodesk Store visits can cause problems when you order.
Update your browser: Use the most recent version to ensure compatibility with our store features.
Try a different browser: If other troubleshooting options don't work, try using another web browser.
If you're still having issues, contact our customer support specialists for help.
Subscription orders placed directly with Autodesk online are processed immediately and can only be canceled by contacting Autodesk support. You can cancel your monthly subscription within 15 days or your 1- or 3-year subscription within 30 days. If you purchased with an Autodesk Partner, contact them directly for information about return policies.
You can use financing to purchase new or renew annual and 3-year subscriptions for products in the Autodesk online store. Monthly subscriptions are not eligible for financing.
Our expert sales team can guide you in finding the Autodesk software that’s right for you. Contact us for a personalized consultation to review all your payment options for purchasing software subscriptions.
Here are the current financing interest rates for August 2023
|1-year subscriptions
|3-year subscriptions
|$1,000–$2,999
|12.99%
|11.76%
|$3,000–$9,999
|11.99%
|10.76%
|$10,000–$24,999
|11.49%
|10.26%
|$25,000–$49,999
|10.99%
|9.76%
|$50,000–$99,000
|10.24%
|9.51%
|$100,000
|9.74%
|9.32%
You'll begin by entering simple contact and business information in the online cart, then provide more detailed information to our financing vendor:
Business questions
Business structure
Number of employees
Legal business name
Description of business
Business phone number
Business website
Month of business incorporation
Business tax ID
Last year's approximate sales
Current year's projected sales
Business address
Point of contact
Your title/role in the organization
First name
Last name
Suffix
Phone number
Date of birth
Your finance agreement will include instructions for making payments.
Choose the live or online support option that works best for you–phone, chat, email, or remote desktop assistance. Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help options.