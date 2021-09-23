Autodesk certificate of insurance

In order to help our customers and business partners reduce the overall impact on the environment, we have discontinued issuing individual certificates of insurance in favor of the new industry standard - an electronic certificate of insurance (e-COI). This page will provide 24-hour access to Autodesk's evidence of insurance. Autodesk is often requested by outside parties to provide evidence of corporate insurance coverage. Examples of situations where Autodesk may be required to provide evidence of insurance are as follows:

Using a non-Autodesk location to host an event

Leasing or renting equipment, motor vehicle(s), or real estate

Customer RFPs and contracts

Aside from a difference of terminology, an e-COI differs from a certificate of insurance (COI) only in that it doesn't contain certificate holder's name. Nevertheless, an e-COI is universally accepted as a legitimate substitute for a standard COI as evidence of coverage. Issuing and tracking certificates can take a lot of time and be quite expensive without adding value to any process. By utilizing e-COIs Autodesk will continue to provide evidence of insurance and meet terms of legally binding contracts and agreements.