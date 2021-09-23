Autodesk certificate of insurance

In order to help our customers and business partners reduce the overall impact on the environment, we have discontinued issuing individual certificates of insurance in favor of the new industry standard - an electronic certificate of insurance (e-COI). This page will provide 24-hour access to Autodesk's evidence of insurance. Autodesk is often requested by outside parties to provide evidence of corporate insurance coverage. Examples of situations where Autodesk may be required to provide evidence of insurance are as follows:
An electronic certificate of insurance (e-COI) provides information about a company's insurance program in electronic format. This information includes policy numbers, limits, and insurance companies. e-COI and the information within it are subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.
Yes, e-COI is an acceptable method to evidence current policy coverage information.
An e-COI shows insurance information, just as a certificate of insurance does, however, it does not contain certificate holder's name.
Yes, subject to website maintenance and information updates. Autodesk plans to update the information on its website at the time of policy renewal.
Yes, you may print a copy or save a pdf version for your files.
Available to view at any time and reduces the paperwork, impact on environment, phone calls and faxes involved in obtaining paper certificates of Insurance.
Ratings are available through A.M. Best Company at www.ambest.com. Autodesk does not guarantee the financial ratings of its insurance carriers.
If additional insured status is granted, it is done by endorsement to the policy. The terms of that coverage grant will vary by policy/carrier/endorsement. In such a case, the insured's policy will dictate to what extent coverage is provided to you. An e-COI will indicate that the policies of insurance have been extended to provide additional insured status to a group of entities with whom the Insured does business. Look carefully at the additional information section of the e-COI for information regarding additional insured endorsements and other extensions to the policies of insurance.
The trigger for a customized certificate of insurance (COI) is a Scope of Work where there is direct work that Autodesk is doing for a customer onsite. Since in this case Autodesk is not directly providing any onsite work, a customized COI will not apply.