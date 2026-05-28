3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is a technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Using a computer, architects, engineers and other professionals can employ 3D CAD software to more precisely represent and visualise objects in a virtual setting, through a collection of points in a three-dimensional space.



Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD programmes and tools for drawing and modelling to help people explore and share ideas, visualise concepts and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.