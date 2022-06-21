The biggest difference is that AutoCAD is CAD software and Revit is software for BIM. While AutoCAD is a general drawing tool with broad application, Revit is a design and documentation solution, supporting all phases and disciplines involved in a building project.

Revit is used to co-ordinate all data inputs (including CAD) and produce federated project deliverables. Both programmes are often used within the same firm, with BIM and CAD specialists working on different elements of a project.