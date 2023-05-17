How to buy
Autodesk Flex is a pay-as-you-go option that lets you pre-purchase tokens to access any product available with Flex for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or individuals who want to try a product or only need occasional access.
Buy tokens for your team.
Assign users to Flex in your Autodesk Account.
Use tokens each day a product is open. Close a product to stop token use.
Track token usage and spending.
Best for occasional users
Buy tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.
Use tokens to access a product for 24 hours at a time or to generate a result.
Assign as many users as you want to Flex and manage which products they can access.
Best for frequent users
Buy subscriptions to specific Autodesk products.
Use the product as often as you want during the subscription term.
Assign each subscription to a specific user; reassign the subscription as often as you need.
Pay less per token when you buy 5,000 or more. The more you buy, the larger the discount.
Use the estimator tool, ask our expert sales team or contact an eligible Autodesk partner to determine the right number of tokens for you.
An Autodesk representative can review your needs and help you find the most cost-effective mix of tokens and subscriptions.
Locate a reseller in the Autodesk Services Marketplace.
You have one year from the purchase date to use your tokens for Flex. As Flex is a pay-as-you-go model, tokens do not roll over and you may purchase additional tokens at any time. You will receive notifications from Autodesk when you have a low balance.
For products and services charged per day
When a user opens and signs in to an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.
For example, Priscilla opens and signs in to AutoCAD from 8 AM-5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM - 5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage.
For products and services charged per result
Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).
View the rates (US site) for each product and service available with Flex.
Yes. Admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.
When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of AutoCAD, she will use her subscription when she accesses AutoCAD and will not use any tokens.If she accesses Revit without a subscription, she will use tokens.
Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.
No, we are unable to support splitting token packs into separate teams at this time. If you would like to order Flex tokens for multiple teams, place one order per team.
After purchase, sign in to your Autodesk Account to assign each order to the appropriate team. If you would like to move your Flex order to another team, its remaining token balance must be moved in full.
Tokens can be purchased online or through an eligible Autodesk Partner. You can purchase more tokens at any time using either method, regardless of how you made your initial purchase. Non-payment of invoices will result in the loss of access (US site) to products included with Flex and, potentially, future purchase privileges.
Your users assigned to Flex automatically receive the benefits of the plan you currently have for your subscriptions. If you have not got any existing Autodesk subscriptions, your users assigned to Flex will automatically receive the Standard plan. If you would like to upgrade to a Premium plan or have any questions about Autodesk pricing, please contact your Autodesk representative or partner.
If your team has not got enough tokens, users will lose access to Flex and will be unable to open the product. Flex is a pay as you go model, so users will be able to use products once more tokens are purchased.
Admins have the option to provide access to all products included with Flex to all users or to restrict access to specific products or users.
Flex tokens have replaced cloud credits for products and services charged per result. Once your cloud credits expire, you must purchase Flex tokens for continued access. See rates for products and services included with Flex. If Flex is not yet available in your country, contact us.
No educational discounts are available for Flex. However, qualified Education plan customers can continue to use free Cloud Credits to access Autodesk services that require cloud computing such as Fusion 360 Generative Design.
No. Only select companies qualify for an Enterprise Business Agreement, which includes access to Token Flex and other benefits. Please contact an Autodesk representative if you are interested in getting started with Enterprise or have any questions about Autodesk pricing.
|Token quantity
|Cost/token
|
4,999 and under
|£2.94
|
5,000 - 9,999
|£2.87
|
10,000 - 14,999
|£2.79
|
15,000 - 24,999
|£2.72
|
25,000 - 49,999
|£2.65
|
50,000 - 99,999
|£2.57
|
100,000 - 249,999
|£2.50
|
250,000 and above
|£2.35