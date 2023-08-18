CAD (computer aided design) design is used in almost every industry, in projects as wide-ranging as landscape design (*), bridge construction, office building design and film animation (*) . With 2D or 3D CAD programs, you can perform a variety of tasks: you can create a 3D model of a design, apply material and light effects and document the design with dimensions and other annotations. With features such as point clouds (*), you can add real-life context to your drawings to create a digital twin or recreate physical objects in your designs.

*All links point to the US site.