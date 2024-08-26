What is 3D printing?

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process that involves creating a physical 3D object from a 3D CAD model, or other physical file. 3D printing is an additive process where layers of material are built up to create a tangible three-dimensional object.

3D printing software is a computer program used to prepare and convert 3D models for 3D printing. This software is to create or modify three-dimensional designs and convert them into a format that a 3D printer can understand and use.

