PHILANTHROPY

Supporting innovators to design and make a better world for all

The Autodesk Foundation supports innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.

Image courtesy of Terry Sebastian, Build Health International

Bringing innovation to scale

The Autodesk Foundation aligns its philanthropic offerings with design and engineering, investing in nonprofits and startups helping to de-risk innovation and bring industry-transforming solutions to scale. By facilitating a blend of funding, technical training, and expertise, the Autodesk Foundation can bring early-stage, transformative innovations to market to advance a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.

Portfolio impact

In fiscal year 2023, the Autodesk Foundation deployed an aggregate of approximately $12.4 million to a global portfolio that achieved the following:

FY23

2.4 million

metric tons CO2e of GHG emissions reduced

87 million+

individuals reached with resilient solutions in housing and infrastructure, energy access, agricultural productivity, and workforce development (cumulative data from active organizations since their inception)

27,000+

people obtained new or improved jobs

These impact metrics rely on data aggregated and sourced from financial reports, annual reports, organizational key performance indicators, and self-reported data from the Autodesk Foundation portfolio.

Two men working on a red motorcycle at an Ampersand Swap Station.

Image courtesy of Ampersand

Catalytic capital for design and engineering solutions

The Autodesk Foundation uses grants and impact investments to fund organizations scaling innovative design and engineering solutions to climate change and inequality. We strive to catalyze the growth of the Autodesk Foundation's portfolio through a combination of financial capital and in-kind support.

Two hands wearing blue latex gloves holding a Coral Maker housing unit with six live coral "seeds" embedded in sand-colored cubes.

Technology to scale solutions

Technology can be a powerful force for good. The Autodesk Foundation connects its portfolio of nonprofits and startups with training and technology adoption services to help scale solutions faster. The Autodesk Foundation refers nonprofits and startups to Autodesk's Technology Impact Program, a corporate software donation program for nonprofits and startups using design for environmental or social good.

Woman working at a laptop in a computer lab. Another woman and man working at separate computers in the background.

Image courtesy of Education Design Lab

Unique skills for a better world

An active network of Autodesk employees contributes their unique skillsets to support Autodesk Foundation portfolio organizations in imagining, designing, and making a better world. Autodesk employees volunteer their time and expertise through one-on-one pro bono consulting, team pro bono projects, and immersive pro bono consulting.

Impact in action

BAMCORE

Decarbonizing construction

BamCore is transforming the market for low-carbon building systems through its development of the world’s first global supply chain of prefab timber bamboo wall systems.

 

Image courtesy of BamCore

Ground view of a construction worker standing on a B2P suspension bridge against a backdrop of cloudy skies and green, forested hillside.

BRIDGES TO PROSPERITY

Connecting communities to resources

With the Autodesk Foundation’s support, B2P has expanded its remote technical assessment and virtual site visit programs to construct more than 500 bridges serving more than 1 million people.

 

Image courtesy of Envision Rwanda

Four Coalfield Development trainees smiling and posing for a group photo — two women wearing hard hats and hi-viz vests, and two men wearing hoodies.

COALFIELD DEVELOPMENT

Revitalizing Appalachia

Coalfield Development is working to rebuild and diversify the Appalachian economy by unlocking the potential of individuals facing barriers to full-time employment.

 

Image courtesy of Coalfield Development