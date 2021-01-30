How to buy
The Autodesk Foundation aligns its philanthropic offerings with design and engineering, investing in nonprofits and startups helping to de-risk innovation and bring industry-transforming solutions to scale. By facilitating a blend of funding, technical training, and expertise, the Autodesk Foundation can bring early-stage, transformative innovations to market to advance a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.
In fiscal year 2023, the Autodesk Foundation deployed an aggregate of approximately $12.4 million to a global portfolio that achieved the following:
metric tons CO2e of GHG emissions reduced
individuals reached with resilient solutions in housing and infrastructure, energy access, agricultural productivity, and workforce development (cumulative data from active organizations since their inception)
people obtained new or improved jobs
These impact metrics rely on data aggregated and sourced from financial reports, annual reports, organizational key performance indicators, and self-reported data from the Autodesk Foundation portfolio.
The Autodesk Foundation uses grants and impact investments to fund organizations scaling innovative design and engineering solutions to climate change and inequality. We strive to catalyze the growth of the Autodesk Foundation's portfolio through a combination of financial capital and in-kind support.
Technology can be a powerful force for good. The Autodesk Foundation connects its portfolio of nonprofits and startups with training and technology adoption services to help scale solutions faster. The Autodesk Foundation refers nonprofits and startups to Autodesk's Technology Impact Program, a corporate software donation program for nonprofits and startups using design for environmental or social good.
An active network of Autodesk employees contributes their unique skillsets to support Autodesk Foundation portfolio organizations in imagining, designing, and making a better world. Autodesk employees volunteer their time and expertise through one-on-one pro bono consulting, team pro bono projects, and immersive pro bono consulting.
BAMCORE
BamCore is transforming the market for low-carbon building systems through its development of the world’s first global supply chain of prefab timber bamboo wall systems.
Image courtesy of BamCore
BRIDGES TO PROSPERITY
With the Autodesk Foundation’s support, B2P has expanded its remote technical assessment and virtual site visit programs to construct more than 500 bridges serving more than 1 million people.
Image courtesy of Envision Rwanda
COALFIELD DEVELOPMENT
Coalfield Development is working to rebuild and diversify the Appalachian economy by unlocking the potential of individuals facing barriers to full-time employment.
Image courtesy of Coalfield Development