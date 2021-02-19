Effective Date:January 18, 2023
You have entered into an Agreement which incorporates this scope by reference. This scope is subject to change by Autodesk, and such changes shall be effective upon this site being updated.
The Implementation Services are available for the following Autodesk technology (“Autodesk Technology”) here.
Autodesk Technology that is categorized as MAKE technology (“MAKE Technology”) is also defined therein. MAKE Technology is related to generative, subtractive, or additive design and manufacturing offerings.
There are additional terms, exclusions, and limitations for MAKE Technology. If You would Autodesk to perform Implementation Services for MAKE Technology, You must do the following:
1) Know and understand that certain Service Categories defined in the Implementation Services Descriptions may not be performed for MAKE Technology. These exclusions are specifically provided in the Implementation Services Descriptions. Services Categories titled as “MAKE Technology Category” apply only to MAKE Technology;
2) Know and understand that work on MAKE Technology for available Services Categories are subject to (i) the Implementation Services terms and (ii) the additional MAKE Technology Terms listed below, unless you have entered into a MAKE Addendum with Autodesk, in which case the MAKE Addendum will supersede and prevail over the additional MAKE Terms below, unless otherwise expressly stated in the Addendum. The MAKE Terms or the MAKE Addendum to the extent applicable, supplement and/or supersede, the scopes provided throughout the Implementation Services Descriptions.
The following assistance (“Implementation Services”) is available to You.
List of Implementation Services
|
Service Category
|
Service Description
|
Detailed Implementation Planning
This means planning the delivery of Implementation Services.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on your detailed Autodesk Technology implementation plans. Detailed Implementation Plans, for the purposes of Detailed Implementation Planning, is the scheduling, budgeting and detailing of Implementation Services activities (“Detailed Implementation Plans”). With your Detailed Implementation Planning information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Detailed Implementation Plans, b) recommending changes to Your Detailed Implementation Plans, c) creating Detailed Implementation Plans and/or d) creating supporting Outputs for the Detailed Implementation Planning service.
Detailed Implementation Planning Information
Detailed Implementation Planning Information provided by You is the following:
Number one is required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Technology Deployment
This means installing and upgrading Autodesk Technology.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on your Autodesk Technology deployment. Deployment, for the purposes of Technology Deployment, is the installation of Autodesk Technology or published Autodesk Technology upgrades within Your enterprise (“Deployment”). With Your Technology Deployment Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Deployment, b) recommending modifications to Your Deployment, c) configuring Your Deployment, and/or d) creating supporting Outputs for the Technology Deployment service.
Technology Deployment Information
Technology Deployment Information provided by You is the following:
Number one and two are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Process Definition
This means defining and documenting processes and workflows.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on Your Autodesk Technology process definition. A process, subprocess or workflow, for the purposes of Process Definition, is made up of interrelated tasks and activities that use Autodesk Technology to convert Content and other inputs into outputs (“Process”). With Your Process Definition Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Processes, b) recommending modifications to Your Processes, c) creating new or modified Process documentation, d) testing the tasks and activities described in Your Process documentation, and/or e) creating supporting Outputs for the Process Definition service. Process Definition does not include any software development, code writing or post processor services.
Process Definition Information
Process Definition Information provided by You is the following:
Number one and two are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Technology Configuration
This means adjusting standard settings and options in the Autodesk Technology.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on your Autodesk Technology configurations. Configuration, for purposes of Technology Configuration, is the adjustment of settings and options available in the standard Autodesk Technology user interfaces (“Configuration”). With Your Technology Configuration Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Configuration, b) recommending changes to Your Configuration, c) carrying out Configuration on Your Autodesk Technology, and/or d) creating supporting Outputs for the Technology Configuration service.
Technology Configuration Information
Technology Configuration Information provided by You is the following:
Number one is required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Content Configuration*
This means configuring data files with pre-defined standard inputs.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on your Autodesk Technology content configuration. Content, for purposes of Content Configuration, is data files that are pre-defined standard inputs designated for use by Autodesk Technology during the operation of the technology (“Content”). With Your Content Configuration Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Content, b) recommending modifications to Your Content, c) configuring Your Content, d) configuring sample Content provided by Autodesk, and/or e) creating supporting Outputs for the Content Configuration service.
Content Configuration Information
Content Configuration Information provided by You is the following:
Number one and two are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
Content Formats
|
Technology Training
This means creating and delivering training on Autodesk Technology.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on your Autodesk Technology training. Training, for the purposes of Technology Training, is the instruction of Your employees on how to use Autodesk Technology as part of a process (“Training”). With Your Technology Training Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) reviewing Your materials for Training, b) recommending modifications to Your materials for Training, c) creating materials for Training, d) carrying out Training, and/or e) creating supporting Outputs for the Technology Training service.
Technology Training Information
Technology Training Information provided by You is the following:
Number one and two are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Implementation Support
This means analyzing and troubleshooting implementation issues.
|
Overview
Autodesk will assist You in Your implementation of Autodesk Technology. Support, for the purposes of Implementation Support, is providing assistance and possible fixes related to the implementation of Autodesk Technology (“Implementation Support”). With Your Implementation Support Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) identifying possible process issues affecting Your ability to use Autodesk Technology to produce the results desired by You, b) identifying possible remedies for the issues, which may include assistance provided to You through activities performed under one of the other Implementation Services, and/or c) creating supporting Outputs for the Implementation Support service.
Implementation Support information
Implementation Support Information provided by You is the following:
Number one is required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Software Development*
This means performing time-bound software development activities in a development environment.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You to create software code based on Autodesk Technology through an iterative and incremental software development process. Development, for the purposes of Software Development, is the programming of software code related to the use of Autodesk Technology, built on standard Autodesk Technology Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) but not based on a requirements specifications document agreed on by the parties (“Development”). Development will be carried out in a development environment (not in staging or production environments) (“Development Environment”).
With Your Software Development Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams with a) discussing Your general Development needs, b) defining the specific iterative and incremental Development process with You, c) analyzing Your existing software code built on standard Autodesk Technology APIs, d) recommending modifications to custom tools developed by Autodesk and previously delivered to You, e) recommending software code additions and enhancements, f) carrying out Development in a Development Environment during a pre-defined duration of time, g) testing the quality of the Development code in a Development Environment, h) providing recommendations on how to move Development code outside of the Development Environment, and/or i) creating supporting Outputs for the Software Development service.
Autodesk will work with You on Development for the duration of the requested Implementation Days. Once the Implementation Days are consumed, work will conclude. You may request additional Implementation Days, if available, to continue work.
If and when Autodesk produces a software code, source code, code snippet, or script Output, Autodesk will deliver the Output to You. Autodesk’s delivery of the Output and Your use of the Output will be subject to the terms in the Assumptions and Your Responsibilities section below and the terms of the Agreement.
Software Development Information
Software Development Information provided by You is the following:
Number one and two are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Application Definition*
This means defining the requirements for a custom developed application intended for Your production environment.
|
Overview
Autodesk will work with You on scoping and documenting requirements specifications for a custom developed application built on standard Autodesk Technology Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and intended for use in Your production environment. Requirements specification, for the purposes of Application Definition, is the description of functional and non-functional requirements for Your specific application (“Requirements Specification”). With Your Application Definition Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist You in a) discussing Your needs for a custom developed application, b) gathering requirements for Your custom developed application c) creating Your Requirements Specification document, and/or d) creating supporting Outputs for the Application Definition service.
Execution on the custom development project must be contracted for separately if delivered by Autodesk. In this event, if a Requirements Specification document is provided as an Output, such document must be formally accepted as part of the separate contractual process.
Application Definition Information
Application Definition Information provided by You is the following:
Number one is required. This information will be documented in the Implementation Services Request Form.
|
Manufacturing Content Configuration
MAKE Technology Category
|
Overview
Autodesk will configure the MAKE Technology and associated data sets to meet generic “off-the-shelf” output requirements for Your generic mass-produced machines and the associated generic ancillary equipment (together the “Work Cell”).
This means that the scope of the Manufacturing Content Configuration Category is not to create a custom configuration based on Your end product specifications, but to provide standard configurations chosen from a pre-existing library of standard options existing in the Work Cell. By way of example, without limitation: A) the Make Technology shall not be configured to meet a particular requirement that You have for Your Work Cell to produce a particular end result such as making a particular sized or shaped part, B) the Make Technology shall not be configured to work with a machine that has been made or customized specifically for You or Your use case.
Configuration work will be done in a non-production environment only.
Autodesk will work with You on your MAKE Technology Content Configuration. Content, for purposes of Manufacturing Content Configuration, means data files that are pre-defined standard inputs designated for use by MAKE Technology during the operation of the technology (“Content”). With Your Content Configuration Information as defined below, Autodesk will assist Your teams in a) analyzing Your Content, b) recommending modifications to Your Content, c) configuring Your Content, d) configuring sample Content provided by Autodesk, and/or e) creating supporting Outputs for the Content Configuration service; in all cases solely to meet the generic “off the shelf” requirements stated above.
Outputs: may include generic configuration for: Cutting Tool and Tool Holder definition files, Post Processor files, Machine Tool Definition files, Robot Configuration files and Machining parameter files.
Manufacturing Content Configuration Information
Manufacturing Content Configuration Information provided by YOU is the following:
Number one and three are required. This information will be documented on the Implementation Services Request Form.
Post Processors
As part of providing the Manufacturing Content Configuration Autodesk may provide You with Post Processors. If You require Autodesk to provide Post Processors as part of this category You shall list the required Post Processors in the IS Request Form, and Autodesk will only provide a Post Processor from the existing standard “off the shelf” Post Processor library, as required under the scope of this category.
Autodesk will configure the Post Processors so that the MAKE Technology and the Post Processors can function with Your “off the shelf” Work Cell generic settings, that existed in Your Work Cell as standard, at the time of purchase. The scope of these configurations is for general use of Your Work Cell and is not intended to meet any requirement particular to production of a specific part number or component.
Post Processors supplied by Autodesk are:
The following activities are out of scope and will not be undertaken by Autodesk (“Exclusions”):
*These Implementation Services are not provided for MAKE Technology under these terms. For MAKE Technology, You may contract for similar services under a separate contractual process.
Autodesk may create and provide recommendations in the form of documentation, files, Content, sample templates, software code, source code, code snippets, or scripts (“Outputs”) to You. Autodesk will provide Outputs based on information provided by You that is documented on the Implementation Services Request Form. Outputs will be described and documented on the Implementation Services Activities Report.
Any scripts created by Autodesk during the provision of the Implementation Services are created solely for the purpose of assisting with configuration of Your Autodesk Technology.
The terms of this section supplement the terms set forth under the Agreement regarding Intellectual Property and they provide additional limitations regarding the license rights granted.
You and Autodesk will each assign a Project Manager who will be the single point of contact for You and Autodesk to discuss and plan the Implementation Services (“Project Manager”). Your Project Manager will be listed in the Agreement, and You expressly agree that he or she will also be an Authorized Requestor empowered to request Implementation Services.
The Autodesk Project Manager will coordinate and agree with You which Implementation Services will be performed, detailed activities for each type of Implementation Service, when they will be performed and at which Implementation Locations, and any preparation needed. The Autodesk Project Manager will discuss and review Your requests and related questions about Implementation Services. Autodesk Project Manager will complete the Implementation Services Request Form and assist You with reviewing and executing it. The Autodesk Project Manager will also prepare a quarterly Implementation Services Activities Report for Your Authorized Requestor.
The Project Managers shall review any request You make to purchase additional Implementation Days or renew the Implementation Services, and such purchases shall be effective upon You and Autodesk signing an amendment to the Agreement and You issuing a purchase order.
Before the Implementation Services can be provided by Autodesk, the categories of Implementation Services to be provided shall be agreed upon by the Project Managers, specified in an Implementation Services Request Form, and approved by Your Authorized Requestor listed in the Agreement. Autodesk will review Your request and work with You to schedule the requested Implementation Services. An Implementation Services Request Form may not be required to kick off the overall Implementation Services engagement or to plan and prepare the Implementation Services Request Form, however, any time used on these preparation activities will be decremented from Your pool of Implementation Days and documented in the Implementation Services Activities Report.
The Implementation Services Request Form will require You to certify that Your request will not require Autodesk’s training or other services to be specific to a military, aerospace, military, aerospace, including the design and manufacture of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), or submersible projects and rather will relate to how to use Autodesk products generally using non-military examples and datasets. It will not require data specific to your end application to complete the request.
The Implementation Services Request Form will require You to certify that Your Materials are not subject to controls that would require Autodesk to restrict the location where Implementation Services are performed or the nationality of the personnel who perform them. If you are unable to make this certification, Autodesk may determine that the requested Implementation Services cannot be performed, however, the parties may mutually agree to contract for such services under a separate contractual process.
Autodesk Project Manager will provide a quarterly Implementation Services Activities Report with the completed Implementation Services activities and days consumed to be reviewed and approved by Your Authorized Requestor. Your Project Manager may request and receive the Implementation Services Activities Report once a month.
The Implementation Services starts on the Service Start Date and ends on the Service End Date specified in the Agreement. The Implementation Services will be provided for an amount of time up to the number of Implementation Days stated in the Agreement. Implementation Services will be received in Implementation Locations, onsite or remote. Any changes to the Implementation Locations are made at the sole discretion of Autodesk.
Autodesk will work with You to perform the Implementation Services on a mutually agreed schedule between the Project Managers. You will endeavor to provide at least two weeks’ notice of Your desire to schedule Implementation Services. Autodesk reserves the right to reschedule Implementation Services requested by You based on availability of Autodesk’s resources.
Implementation Services are provided during the standard working week in the time zone of the Implementation Locations where the Implementation Services are scheduled to occur. The Implementation Services available to You will vary depending on the availability of Autodesk personnel who can deliver the type of service requested and on the Implementation Locations requested. You accept that at Autodesk’s discretion some Implementation Services may not be available, for instance due to the Implementation Locations or availability of resources. Autodesk may use a variety of personnel in performing the services and you will not have a dedicated resource.
The fees in the Agreement for the Implementation Services include travel and travel related expenses to the Implementation Locations.
Implementation Services are not available in all languages or in all Implementation Locations.
The Implementation Services cannot be cancelled once purchased. The Implementation Days cannot be rescheduled less than 15 calendar days before they are due to commence (“Cancellation Deadline”). In the event that You want to reschedule or cancel the scheduled Implementation Days after the Cancellation Deadline has passed, Autodesk will endeavor to accommodate, but if unable, the scheduled Implementation Days will be deemed consumed.
If You do not use all Your Implementation Days before the Service End Date, they shall expire automatically on the Service End Date, and You are not entitled to any conversion, extension or refund. Implementation Days scheduled to be used after the Service End Date shall also expire automatically on the Service End Date and the scheduled Implementation Services shall not be delivered.
The following Assumptions and Your Responsibilities apply to all Implementation Services:
Autodesk renders the Implementation Services and Outputs on an “as-is” basis and Autodesk is not responsible for the Outputs it creates. The Implementation Services and Outputs are not Deliverables and do not require Your acceptance.
Any Autodesk Technology templates or other digital content provided by Autodesk are created solely for explanatory and reference purposes only.
Autodesk shall act based on the information that You provide. Autodesk does not commit to either specific outcomes or results when creating Outputs.
Autodesk Project Managers’ time is in included in the price of Implementation Services and does not consume Implementation Days.
The Implementation Services are not a substitute for Your professional judgment or Your own independent design, analysis, simulation, estimation, testing or other activities, including those with respect to product stress, safety, and utility. It is Your responsibility to determine whether the use of the advice or Outputs provided by Implementation Services are appropriate for the purposes You pursue. Autodesk will not be responsible or liable in any manner whatsoever for the results obtained through use of the Implementation Services, including any Outputs. You further acknowledge that the Implementation Services or Outputs may not achieve the results You desire within Your design, analysis, simulation, estimation, testing and other constraints.
Autodesk shall only assist Your teams by carrying out a service described in the Implementation Services Descriptions. As a part of this work, Autodesk may also provide Implementation Services to Your production project teams; however, a) Autodesk shall not work directly on production projects that You produce or intend to produce with Autodesk Technology and b) Autodesk shall not provide assistance (e.g. testing, additional code development) beyond advice when You wish to put Software Development Outputs into production.
Autodesk may choose to provide Implementation Services remotely from the location where they are received.
The Implementation Days may only be consumed for the delivery of Implementation Services and for the Autodesk Technology listed in the Implementation Services Covered Technology and Implementation Services Descriptions sections.
If You want any services or activities not specifically defined as Implementation Services or Autodesk determines Your development needs would best be served through the creation of a functional requirements specification document, You must contract for such services under a separate agreement.
The Implementation Services cannot be used for the provision of any other services or support programs, including Enterprise Priority Support or Enterprise Success Programs, as separately defined in the Agreement, or technical support.
Autodesk reserves the right to subcontract portions of the delivery of the Implementation Services.
You will be responsible for obtaining any third-party consents (including, but not limited to, suppliers) necessary for Autodesk to deliver the Implementation Services herein.
The following activities are out of scope for Implementation Services:
Creation of content not included in the pre-defined list of Content inputs defined in the Content Configuration Implementation Service above.
Any development that is intended to directly modify Autodesk Technology.
Activities that may be subject to requirements or restrictions imposed by export or military regulations (such as International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”), Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) Series 600 or its international equivalent, EAR non-600 Series or its international equivalent, National security restrictions of any country).
The following Service Categories for MAKE Technology:
Content Configuration
Software Development
Application Definition
For purposes of the Content Configuration activity, the Manufacturing Content Configuration activity and the Software Development activity, any Autodesk Technology Content configured by Autodesk or any software code, source code, code snippet, or script Output developed and provided to You is an Output and therefore created solely for exploratory, explanatory, reference purposes only and not intended for production.
Before using the Content for the purposes You pursue, You must review and modify all of the Content to ensure it meets Your requirements for Content.
You agree that any such Output provided by Autodesk is provided “as-is” without any warranty or guarantee of performance or functionality.
Should You use any such Output in production, You are solely responsible for using the Output in Your business, Your production environment and for the outcomes and results due to such use.
No acceptance by the Customer, formal or otherwise, of the work performed or any resulting Outputs is required.
The provision of source code is dependent on the full execution of a source code license agreement between the parties. Source code license agreements may be provided and executed as part of the Implementation Services Activities Report.
The following additional terms apply to Implementation Services for MAKE Technology (“MAKE Terms”), unless a separate MAKE Addendum has been signed between Autodesk and You. If any conflict between these MAKE Terms/the MAKE Addendum and the terms generally applicable to Implementation Services, the following MAKE terms or the MAKE Addendum supersede, notwithstanding any representations to the contrary. Any reference below to “standard” Autodesk software or MAKE Technology, means the Autodesk offering as commercially available and which includes default selections as a part of the commercial offering.
Implementation Service Categories available for MAKE Technology
Detailed Implementation Planning Service Category for MAKE Technology.
Advice and/or guidance that may be provided by Autodesk for MAKE Technology, including creating any Detailed Implementation Plans related to Your specific manufacturing and production requirements is subject to, in addition to any other terms above, “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
Technology Configuration Service Category for MAKE Technology.
Any adjustments and/or recommended changes mentioned in the Technology Service Category Overview means choosing pre-defined settings in the standard MAKE Technology.
MAKE Technology Configuration will be suggested configurations with high-level guidance on the standard MAKE Technology (including possible provision of sample NC Code, that is not for production), associated data sets and reference documentation.
The Make Technology definition of Output is, in addition to any other terms above, subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
Technology Configuration for MAKE Technology may include supporting You to import Your existing tools/information/content into the Autodesk Technology, without manipulating or customizing such tools/information/content.
Process Definition Service Category for MAKE Technology.
Any Process to which Autodesk provides any guidance, documentation or suggestions to You simply means that Autodesk may suggest or help You understand the pre-defined options or settings available with standard MAKE Technology for your potential workflows.
Any suggestions, help or adjustments are, in addition to any other terms above, subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
The MAKE Technology definition of Output is subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
Technology Training Service Category for MAKE Technology.
During the training session, Autodesk will provide high-level guidance to Your attendees on how they can use the standard MAKE Technology by demonstrating simulated project use cases. Any such Training for MAKE Technology may only be provided in a non-production environment, whether provided on-site or off-site.
The Make Technology definition of Output, in addition to any other terms above, subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
Implementation Support Service Category for MAKE Technology.
The above Overview means mentoring and high-level guidance or advice on which pre-defined settings to choose in the standard MAKE Technology.
Any mentoring, guidance or advice are, in addition to any other terms above, subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
The MAKE Technology definition of Output, in addition to any other terms above, is subject to “Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities” below for MAKE Technology.
Manufacturing Content Configuration.
Please see the full description in the List of Implementation Services above.
Additional Assumptions and Responsibilities for MAKE Technology
Outputs for MAKE Technology.
Unless otherwise agreed in a MAKE Category, Outputs exclude software code, code snippets, Content, NC code (production-ready), source code, any physical or virtual prototype, scripts, files, or any documentation that is outside high-level guidance and suggested configurations.
Generic vs. Production Requirements.
Any product requirements presented by You may only be presented as generic requirements and not production requirements. For example, a requirement from You can be how to create a generic bracket, not a bracket with a specific load and weight requirements. If Your requirements go beyond generic requirements the work may not be performed under these terms but You may contract for those services under a separate contractual process.
Guidance and Responsibilities; General Assumptions.
The Implementation Services for MAKE Technology may include general high-level guidance regarding how to configure standard MAKE Technology in order to help You use the MAKE Technology, including how the standard Autodesk software may be able to operate Your machines within Your general manufacturing process. This guidance may include sample NC Code (in the case of the scope Technology Configuration). However, in no event will any such guidance address Your specific manufacturing or production requirements. Further, this guidance, including any training or support that may be provided, is not advice about how to manufacture any particular product and may not be construed as such. Autodesk shall have no responsibility for the manufacture of any products or for any decisions regarding whether, and to what extent, the Implementation Services and any Outputs and proceeds thereof, including Autodesk Materials, are fit for manufacturing purposes and/or should be used in the manufacture of Your products. Further, Autodesk shall have no responsibility for, or for establishing the adequacy of independent procedures for, the testing of, and for, the safety, reliability, accuracy, completeness, compliance with all applicable laws and other characteristics of any and all Autodesk Materials and Outputs and any other product(s) which incorporate(s) or use(s) any Autodesk Materials or Outputs. You are solely responsible for determining and conducting all applicable testing on all of the Outputs or Autodesk Materials which is required by any applicable laws, or is within accepted industry custom or practice, including, but not limited to, testing to ensure product safety. The Implementation Services, Outputs or Autodesk Materials are not production-ready for use by You in a production environment, for the manufacture of products, or for retail consumption. You are solely responsible for the supervision, management, and control of any persons using the Implementation Services and/or Autodesk Materials. This responsibility includes, without limitation, the determination of appropriate uses for the Autodesk Materials, including, but not limited to, the selection of software, hardware and materials to help achieve intended results. Without limitation:
You expressly acknowledge that You have been instrumental in defining, and ultimately is responsible for, all provided Your Materials including Third Party Material provided to Autodesk, whether or not referenced in the applicable Implementation Services Request Form;
You are solely responsible for satisfying yourself that all Autodesk Materials and Outputs are acceptable and meet Your specifications, are safe for their intended and anticipated uses and comply with applicable laws;
Autodesk shall not be liable in any manner for the outcome of the use by You of the results and proceeds of the Implementation Services or any Autodesk Material or Output.
The scope of the Implementation Services herein shall not include the creation of physical or virtual prototypes or designs of objects using MAKE Technology or activities that entail modifications or maintenance of Your Materials including Third Party Materials.
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in any supporting documentation, any configuration activity shall be subject to all the assumptions and Your responsibilities herein.
Autodesk may modify Implementation Services from time to time, provided the level of service will not materially decrease during the Term.
You also acknowledge and agree that Autodesk may add to or change the terms of these Implementation Services Terms from time to time, provided that Autodesk provides written notice of the additions or changes before the additions or changes are effective as to You. Notification of modifications, additions or changes may occur via email, Autodesk account or may occur in any other manner deemed reasonable by Autodesk. If You do not accept said revisions, You must notify Autodesk in writing within thirty (30) days of the date of Autodesk’s notification to You. If You do so notify Autodesk, Your existing Implementation Services will continue to be governed by the last version of the Implementation Services Terms that You accepted (including any deemed acceptances) until the end of Your then current Term (if You have paid all applicable fees for the entire Term), and at the end of such Term, this agreement shall expire. If You do not so notify Autodesk, or if You place new orders for, or renew Implementation Services, You will be deemed to have accepted such revisions for all Implementation Services provided to You and Your Authorized Users.
Terms stipulated by You in any communication which purport to vary these Implementation Services Terms will be void and of no effect unless agreed in a writing signed by an authorized representative of Autodesk. Any other modifications to this Agreement will also be invalid unless agreed to in a writing signed by an authorized representative of Autodesk.
Any defined terms which are not defined below have the meaning given to them in the Agreement.
“Implementation Location”: the workplace locations where Autodesk is approved to deliver Implementation Services. The Autodesk Project Manager and You will approve which workplace locations are Implementation Locations.
“Agreement”: the contractual terms and conditions which You have entered into with Autodesk under which these Implementation Services are being paid for and performed.
“You”: the legal entity who has entered into the Agreement with Autodesk.
“Authorized Requestor”: an individual authorized by You to approve Implementation Services Request Form and Implementation Services Activities Report.
Updated December 1, 2022