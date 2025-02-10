PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP

Public-private partnership: Better projects through collaboration

Public-private partnerships offer diverse models for funding, designing, building, operating, and maintaining large, resource-intensive projects.

 

A group of 6 people sit at a conference table and talk to a man in a construction hat who is displayed on a large screen during a meeting.

Public-private partnerships require collaboration between government agencies and private companies.

What is a public-private partnership (PPP or P3)?

A public-private partnership (PPP or P3) is a project funding model that involves collaboration between a government agency and private firms to develop and/or maintain resource-intensive infrastructure projects. Public-private partnership examples include large public building projects and the operation of transportation links.

A group of 5 people stand around a model of an infrastructure project with buildings, green areas, and water.
Public-private partnerships are often used for the development and maintenance of municipal resources.

How do public-private partnerships work?

To understand why governments often opt for PPPs, here are some PPP project examples where such an arrangement may be the best course of action:

  • Capital-intensive projects that a smaller government agency (like a state or a council) may struggle to fund.
  • Infrastructure projects requiring skilled workers that the government might be unwilling or incapable of hiring long-term.
  • Ongoing maintenance of critical services, municipal resources, and facilities that are too small for a dedicated government agency to be formed to oversee them.

In practice, there’s no set rule, and the structure of a public-private partnership is determined on an ad hoc basis. The private partner can be engaged to manage any part of the project lifecycle, including funding, construction, operation, maintenance, divestiture, or a combination of those stages.

Key features of public-private partnerships (PPPs)

Public-private partnerships are appealing to private sector companies for several reasons, including:

Financial benefits

The terms of a public-private partnership may stipulate that the company receives tax concessions, a share of operating revenue, or other financial incentives.

Liability protection

Running any large infrastructure project is not without risks, and by protecting the company against financial and legal liabilities, government agencies can make these ventures more appealing to partners.

Ownership

In some examples of public-private partnerships, government agencies may cede partial ownership of public services or infrastructure to private sectors engaged in their construction or maintenance.

A rendering shows several tall white buildings surrounded by green areas next to water.
Public-private partnerships make it possible to pool resources for large development projects. Image courtesy of Kalyani Group.

PPPs: Combining resources and sharing risks

A key factor of public-private partnerships is blending public and private sector resources for the common good. While one may lack the necessary skills or resources to achieve a particular project, in partnership the organizations can pool skills and resources to achieve goals. Sharing risks, for example, in a public-private partnership can turn an untenable prospect into a workable reality.

Types of public-private partnerships

Here are a few PPP model examples and how they’re financed:

Design-build-operate (DBO)

Private partners design, build, and operate the public project, while the public partner retains ownership and handles the project financing.

 

Design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM)

This example of a public-private partnership is similar to a DBO, but the private partner also has a contract to maintain the construction, usually for a period of 20–30 years.

 

Design-build-finance (DBF)

Private partners design, construct, and handle short-term financing of the work. Meanwhile, the public partner takes charge of the long-term operations and maintenance.

 

Design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM)

Here, the private partner takes on the project’s lifecycle for a certain time, including maintenance for usually 20–30 years, which is paid for through some kind of user fee or government payment.

 

 

Design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM)

This PPP model example is similar to a DBFOM, except that the public partner takes on the operations for the infrastructure.

 

An image shows a silver car driving over a long bridge.
The size and complexity of public-private partnerships can lead to increased risks and delays. Image courtesy of Camargo Correa.

Risk management for public-private partnerships

Public-private projects are often one-of-a-kind megaprojects that require intensive investment and lots of original research. The novelty factor usually comes with unforeseen obstacles that, in return, extend the public-private partnership project longer than intended.

Or, as megaproject consultant Bent Flyvbjerg writes in his book How Big Things Get Done, the duration of a project is like an open window, and “the longer the duration, the [wider] the window, and the more the opportunity for something to crash through and cause trouble, including a big, bad black swan.”

The black swans in a PPP are low-probability, high-consequence events—unforeseen issues that can disrupt projects like natural disasters, recessions, pandemics, market volatility, or regulatory changes. Since traditional PPP projects can be massive and complex, there’s an increased risk of such projects encountering problems that increase costs or delay completion.

Rendering of an infrastructure model showing an interior view of a modern airport terminal with views out to the runway and other gates.
Communication and planning can help mitigate the risks of PPPs for large projects.

Additional risks of public-private partnerships

While there are many successful examples of public-private partnerships, PPPs come with risks for the government agency and the private sector enterprise. For the former, risks include a lack of demand for a resource not meeting the previously agreed usage fees, as well as negative public perception of corporate involvement in state-run amenities. For private businesses such as construction firms, risks include the costs of the project overrunning or not being able to meet previously agreed standards and hence receiving penalties or reduced fees.

General examples of public-private partnerships

There are many examples of successful public-private partnerships, including:

Transportation

Transportation projects are often vast and sprawling. Whether it’s the initial construction of a transportation link such as a highway or a railroad or a collaboration to fund its ongoing operation and maintenance, PPPs can be mutually beneficial.

Parks and public spaces

Often, local parks and recreation departments enlist the expertise and resources of private companies.

Schools

The resources and development of state-run schools are often outsourced to the private sector, an example of public-private partnerships in operation across the US.

Examples of public-private partnership projects

An image shows an aerial view of Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in Chengdu.

Phoenix Mountain Sports Park

Green BIM process for an iconic sports venue

Learn how China Construction Eighth Engineering Division used Autodesk’s building information modeling (BIM) features to create detailed 3D blueprints, coordinate public and private partners, and use sustainable design throughout the construction lifecycle of the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in Chengdu.

 

Read story

Image courtesy of China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd.

An image shows a small crowd gathered outside of the Museu do Ipiranga in Brazil.

Museo do Ipiranga

Preserving a center of national heritage and art

Autodesk collaborated with Brazil’s Museu do Ipiranga and global imaging firm Faro, employing laser scanning and software tools to create a comprehensive 3D model of the historical landmark and the surrounding park grounds.

 

Read story

Image courtesy of Museu do Ipiranga

An image shows the outside of the Matta Sur Community Center, a large building with many window panes and an outside garden in Santiago, Chile.

Matta Sur Community Center

Adaptive reuse brings the past into the future

In this example of a successful PPP project, Spanish design consultancy luis vidal + architects used the Autodesk Revit design suite to transform an abandoned 19th-century school building and its surrounding plot on behalf of the municipal government of Santiago, Chile. The resulting Matta Sur Community Center is a 26,750-square-foot facility that includes a health care center, community kitchens, a nursery school, a gym, and an auditorium.

 

Read story

Image courtesy of Aryeh Kornfield and luis vidal + architects

Public-private partnership resources

A snapshot of how governments can partner with private firms to build resilient infrastructure, align economies with zero-carbon commitments, and import technical expertise to be more adaptable facing climate change and other crises.

 

P3 investments—at local, state, and federal levels—might be the missing link to bridge the US industrial water shortage.

 

Programs like the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program are examples of PPPs combining the power of private capital and government oversight to bridge the country’s digital divide.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on public-private partnerships (PPP or P3)

What are the different public-private partnership models?

There are many examples of public-private partnership (PPP) models, but these major PPP types indicate how much of the building or infrastructure project’s lifecycle the private-sector partner will handle: designing, constructing, financing, operating, and maintaining. In examples of PPP projects where the private sector is responsible for maintenance, it is usually contracted for a period of 20–30 years.

  • DBO – The private partner designs, builds, and operates the project.
  • DBOM - The private partner designs, builds, operates, and maintains the project.
  • DBF - The private partner designs, builds, and finances the project.
  • DBFOM - The private partner designs, builds, finances, operates, and maintains the project.
  • DBFM - The private partner designs, builds, finances, and maintains the project.

What are examples of public-private partnership projects?

Public-private partnerships are most often used for resource-intensive infrastructure projects like transit (MRTs, high-speed rail, airports, seaports, toll roads); civic development (parks, urban renewal); and affordable housing.

What are the key elements of public-private partnerships?

PPPs create an avenue for massive infrastructure projects to be funded with private capital and to be better-maintained long-term. To achieve that, PPPs focus on collaboration and sharing risk for project outcomes.

How are public-private partnerships different from outsourcing?

Outsourced projects are contracted to a third party to reduce spending on non-core activities. In contrast, the public-private partnership model commits government agencies and private investors to share responsibility throughout the execution process.

