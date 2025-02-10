Public-private projects are often one-of-a-kind megaprojects that require intensive investment and lots of original research. The novelty factor usually comes with unforeseen obstacles that, in return, extend the public-private partnership project longer than intended.

Or, as megaproject consultant Bent Flyvbjerg writes in his book How Big Things Get Done, the duration of a project is like an open window, and “the longer the duration, the [wider] the window, and the more the opportunity for something to crash through and cause trouble, including a big, bad black swan.”

The black swans in a PPP are low-probability, high-consequence events—unforeseen issues that can disrupt projects like natural disasters, recessions, pandemics, market volatility, or regulatory changes. Since traditional PPP projects can be massive and complex, there’s an increased risk of such projects encountering problems that increase costs or delay completion.