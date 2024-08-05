Packaging design software

Packaging design involves designing containers, wraps, and packing for the protection, distribution, and identification of products. During the packaging design process, it's important to consider both the physical protection of the product, but also about the aesthetic appeal to customers.

Good product packaging design considers aspects like shape, size, materials, colors, typography, and relevant brand imagery. It's a factor all consumer product companies must consider as it plays a critical role in product marketing as it directly influences consumers' purchasing decisions.