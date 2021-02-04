How TDIndustries’ technology journey is leading to greater client satisfaction

“Our end-goal is to make sure that the owner has a product they are delighted with,” explains Ken Luong, Project Manager at TDIndustries. But it can be challenging, he says, “Customers and owners are looking for their building to be built faster, and for everything to be seamless.”

Achieving this is no easy task. Especially when you’re delivering large-scale, complex projects like stadiums and arenas with team members involved at every stage of the project lifecycle. With a focus on owner’s varied requirements, TDIndustries must deliver every single project at the highest standard and in the shortest possible timeframe.

In response, TDIndustries has adopted integrated BIM (building information modeling) workflows using Autodesk® Revit® – and it’s ushered in a new era of competitive advantage.

Josh Robinson, estimator at TDIndustries puts it this way, “We have to grow with technology to utilize all the tools we can to give a better product to our customers.”

This new approach has not only helped them achieve the excellence they strive for, it’s also increased accuracy across all their projects and led to efficiencies which have had a big impact on their bottom line.