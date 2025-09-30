AI in Action for Developers

& Construction
Hear Raji Arasu, Autodesk’s CTO, talk about how AI is reshaping software development in the Design and Make space and what every developer should be doing today to prepare for an agentic, AI-first future. From coding assistants to autonomous workflows, this excerpt from her keynote at Autodesk DevCon shares her advice on how developers can stay ahead in an AI-augmented world.
Autodesk MCP Servers standardize design and make context to enable seamless, secure, and scalable collaboration across tools and teams.
Sparkel is an Oslo-based startup that builds software for helping construction professionals interpret and understand construction drawings using artificial intelligence.
TCIT connects building information modeling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent video surveillance to create digital platforms.
EvolveLAB used Autodesk’s Forma SDK to connect Veras with Autodesk Forma schematic design workflows, bringing AI-assisted iterative rendering into the early stages of project creation.
Explore technical content from developers using our AI tools to solve real engineering challenges. These demos, tutorials, and code snippets offer practical examples for building with Autodesk Platform Services and AI across frontend and backend stack, to help you move faster and build smarter.
Demo
In this blog, we'll share one option to generate a photorealistic scene starting with one image generated from a scene rendered with APS Viewer as input.
Resource
We created a dedicated resource to make AI-led development with Autodesk APIs even easier and more powerful.
Tutorial
Get your MCP server up and running, then build up to an ACC Dashboard, and finally explore an AEC Data Model query system—progressing through three stages of increasing complexity.
Explore top classes from Autodesk DevCon 2025 focused on using Autodesk Platform Services and AI to enhance automation, design intelligence, and development workflows.
