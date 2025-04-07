& Construction
Simulate urban floodplains. Analyze flow and pollutant transport and create accurate hazard maps.
Analyze stormwater and sanitary and combined sewer systems. Simulate runoff, drainage, and pollutants.
Manage CSOs and SSOs, track infiltration and inflow, and use real-time controls.
Run parallel simulations, compare scenarios, evaluate rainfall events, and assess green infrastructure.
Maintain efficient capacity management programs for watersheds or stormwater and sanitary systems.
Import GIS, CAD, and HEC-RAS data. Create/import land surfaces, generate cross sections, and compute flow.
Integrated 1D and 2D modeling
Model 1D hydrodynamic simulations and 2D simulations in urban environments and river floodplains.
CSO and SSO management
Effectively manage and track combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs).
RDII tracking
Monitor rainfall derived infiltration and inflow (RDII) for accurate sewer system modeling.
Real-time controls
Evaluate operational plans with dynamic real-time control simulations.
2D overland flow
Model detailed flood simulations with dynamic 2D overland flow capability.
Hydraulic structures
Simulate channels, pipes, streets, control structures, ponds, weirs, and pumps.
Groundwater interaction
Model interactions with the groundwater table and its impact on surface water.
Water quality simulation
Simulate pollutant transport and treatment processes for water quality analysis.
Scenario management
Compare different management practices and interventions with extensive scenario capabilities.