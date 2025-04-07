Key features of XPSWMM

River and floodplain management

Simulate urban floodplains. Analyze flow and pollutant transport and create accurate hazard maps.

Combine hydrology and hydraulics

Analyze stormwater and sanitary and combined sewer systems. Simulate runoff, drainage, and pollutants.

Proactively address system issues

Manage CSOs and SSOs, track infiltration and inflow, and use real-time controls.

Conduct scenario analysis

Run parallel simulations, compare scenarios, evaluate rainfall events, and assess green infrastructure.

Thorough capital planning

Maintain efficient capacity management programs for watersheds or stormwater and sanitary systems.

Efficient modeling

Import GIS, CAD, and HEC-RAS data. Create/import land surfaces, generate cross sections, and compute flow.

More features of XPSWMM

Stormwater, wastewater, and flood modeling

Integrated 1D and 2D modeling

Model 1D hydrodynamic simulations and 2D simulations in urban environments and river floodplains.

CSO and SSO management

Effectively manage and track combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs).

RDII tracking

Monitor rainfall derived infiltration and inflow (RDII) for accurate sewer system modeling.

Real-time controls

Evaluate operational plans with dynamic real-time control simulations.

2D overland flow

Model detailed flood simulations with dynamic 2D overland flow capability.

Hydraulic structures

Simulate channels, pipes, streets, control structures, ponds, weirs, and pumps.

Groundwater interaction

Model interactions with the groundwater table and its impact on surface water.

Water quality simulation

Simulate pollutant transport and treatment processes for water quality analysis.

Scenario management

Compare different management practices and interventions with extensive scenario capabilities.