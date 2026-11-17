& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Revit allows architects, engineers, and construction professionals to:
Model shapes, structures, and systems in 3D with parametric accuracy, precision, and ease.
Streamline project management with instant revisions to plans, elevations, schedules, sections, and sheets.
Unite multidisciplinary project teams to be more efficient, collaborative, and impactful.