Heat transfer

Analyze the effects of convection, conduction, and radiation on your design to avoid failure due to excessive temperatures. Use those results to solve for an accurate thermal stress study. (video: 2:38 min.)

Automated drop test

Use intuitive tools to set up the initial velocity and acceleration for an impact analysis. (video: 1:51 min.)

Advanced material models

Gain highly accurate results by using advanced material models for plastic, rubber, soft tissue, and more in a nonlinear study type. (video: 4:08 min.)
Linear static

Quickly solve linear static studies to learn where you have high concentrations of stress, strain, or displacement in your design. (video: 1:42 min.)

Bolt connectors

Connect parts in your assemblies with bolt connections to reveal fastener concerns or ways to optimize and reduce the number of bolts needed. (video: 4:01 min.)

Autodesk CFD interoperability

Import data from Autodesk CFD and include the temperature or pressure as a loading condition for highly accurate results in Inventor Nastran. (video: 53 sec.)

Response spectrum analysis

Run a quick analysis that includes number of modes, damping, and response spectrum data. (video: 1:18 min.)

Automatic midplane mesher

Gain faster and more accurate bending results when using shell elements for thin components. (video: 1:11 min.)

Frame Generator idealization

Solve for bending moment, bend diagrams, and axial stress when using beam elements for structural members. (video: 2:13 min.)

Linear buckling

Analyze structures, such as columns and beams, for catastrophic failure under certain loading conditions. (video: 47 sec.)

Static fatigue

Determine the durability of structures under repeated loading, including low- and high-cycle fatigue.

Impact analysis

Solve impact events and drop testing of all types of nonlinearities at the same time.

Surface contact

Accurately simulate and model parts with different kinds of contact, such as sliding, friction, and welding.