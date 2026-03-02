Connect with sales about Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data and operations into a single platform.

Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your company's needs by simply completing this form.

Autodesk Fusion contact resources

Watch an on-demand demo of Fusion

See how you can streamline product development in this quick product demonstration video.

Watch on-demand demo video

Contact customer support

Contact Autodesk support or browse self-service options for Fusion subscriptions or trials.

 

Get help

Access Community Forums

Already using Autodesk Fusion? Get your questions answered or search for help.

 

Visit Fusion Community Forum

Improve efficiency and increase profitability

"Our previous CAM system wasn't a good fit for our business, but Autodesk Fusion is perfect. CAM programming is now 50 to 100% faster, our throughput has increased, and we're so much more profitable."

– Konrad Nerc, Nerc Precision Engineering Ltd

Trusted by 4.6 million professionals, including:

Stop wasting valuable time moving a CAD model to set up your manufacturing process