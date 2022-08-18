Compare Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion

Compare the features and capabilities of Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion.
Download free trial
See product details
Download free trial
See product details
Collapse all
Expand all
Hide similar features
Show similar features

Pricing

Monthly N/A $85
Annual N/A $680
3 year N/A $2,040 (3 annual payments)
Buy
Buy

CAM functionality

2 & 3-axis milling Checkmark Checkmark
Adaptive clearing Checkmark Checkmark
Turning Checkmark Checkmark
FFF additive manufacturing Checkmark Checkmark
Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter Checkmark Checkmark
3+2 milling Checkmark
4 & 5-axis milling Checkmark
Mill-turning Checkmark
Setup probing Checkmark
Automatic tool change Checkmark
Rapid feed Checkmark

Documentation

2D manufacturing drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark
Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark
Tracked changes within drawings *with Manage Extension Checkmark
Exploded views Checkmark

Collaboration and data management

Commenting and markups Checkmark Checkmark
Public shared view Checkmark Checkmark
Shared view collaboration Checkmark
Multi-user management Checkmark
Unlimited active and editable Fusion documents Checkmark

Simulation strategies

Exploded views and animations Checkmark
Stress analysis Checkmark
Cloud simulation Checkmark
Simplify Checkmark
Compare results Checkmark
Static stress Checkmark
Modal frequency Checkmark
Thermal & thermal stress Checkmark
Buckling Checkmark
Non-linear Stress Checkmark
Event simulation Checkmark
Shape optimization Checkmark

Electrical + PCB design

Schematics

2 sheets per schematic

Up to 999 sheets per schematic
Layers

2 signal layers

Up to 16 signal layers
Board area

Limited to 80cm2

Unlimited

Data management

Administrative tools Checkmark
User management Checkmark
File export Checkmark
Version control Checkmark
AnyCAD Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark
Printed circuit board interoperability Checkmark

Extension compatibility

Fusion Manufacturing Extension Checkmark
Fusion Manage Extension Checkmark
Fusion Simulation Extension Checkmark
Fusion Design Extension Checkmark

Technical support

Forum support Checkmark Checkmark
Dedicated phone and email support Checkmark
In-product chat Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

2.5-3+ GHz

2.5-3+ GHz
Microsoft Windows

Windows 11, Windows 10 (64-bit) Version 1809 or newer

Windows 11, Windows 10 (64-bit) Version 1809 or newer
Apple macOS

macOS 13 Ventura – (Version 2.0.15289 or newer), macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 11 Big Sur

macOS 13 Ventura – (Version 2.0.15289 or newer), macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 11 Big Sur
Linux

Disk space

30 GB

30 GB
RAM

8-32 GB

8-32 GB
Video graphics card

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
Browsers

Chrome

Chrome