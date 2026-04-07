Try Forma Site Design free for 30 days

Make more informed and sustainable design choices with real-time environmental analyses, real-world contextual data, and connected workflows—all in one easy-to-use software.

What is Forma Site Design?

Forma Site Design is your go-to AI-powered cloud software for data-driven planning. Combine Forma Site Design with your favorite tools such as Revit, ACC, and more. Architects and designers use Forma Site Design to:

  • Stay ahead of deadlines: Set up projects in just a few clicks, get automatic area metrics, and use AI automations to cut tedious manual tasks and free up more time for design.

  • Leave the guesswork behind: Make informed decisions with contextual data and real-time AI analyses for noise, wind, embodied carbon, and more.

  • Improve teamwork in the cloud: Present a convincing design vision, stay aligned, and speed up design reviews with Forma Board.

Autodesk Forma overview (video: 1:48 min.)

Forma Site Design for students

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I access Forma Site Design?

Subscribers and trial users can log into Forma Site Design with their Autodesk account. Login to Forma Site Design here.

How long is the Forma Site Design free trial?

Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.

How do I extend the Forma Site Design free trial?

If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only).

How do I get free Forma Site Design software for students?

Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you still are eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Forma Site Design software with an Autodesk Education plan.

How do I convert my Forma Site Design free trial to a paid subscription?

Visit the Forma Site Design product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

 

Forma Site Design is also included in the AEC Collection software bundle. Learn more.

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