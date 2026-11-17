& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Civil 3D® design software empowers civil engineers to realize tomorrow’s infrastructure, today.
Work with a model-based environment for better design decisions and project quality
Streamline documentation with a design-driven approach to plans production
Harness the power of BIM (Building Information Modeling) for greater design coordination and project collaboration
Daniel A. Engineer Mid-Market