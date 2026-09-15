Sports & Entertainment Partnerships

Building the Future of Sports and Entertainment

From stadiums to next-generation training facilities, Autodesk helps teams, owners, designers, and builders deliver complex projects faster, smarter, and with greater certainty.

 

Connected construction

A technology platform for the whole lifecycle.

CONNECTED TEAMS

People power great experiences.

CONNECTED DATA

Information powers better decisions.

CONNECTED WORKFLOWS

Execution powers excellence.

The Cleveland Browns

New Huntington Bank Field rendering

Same dawgs. New pound.

Discover how fan vision, design ambition, and connected data are shaping the next-generation stadium experience.

Cleveland Browns partnership film

“Partnering with Autodesk gives us access to the most advanced construction and collaboration technology available. As we build the new Huntington Bank Field, Autodesk will help our teams work smarter and faster to bring a new experience to our fans.”

—Phil Dangerfield, Haslam Sports Group - Senior Vice President of Operations

Autodesk is the official Design and Make partner of the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns

Partnership annoucement

How connected project delivery is reshaping the build.

Read it here
Playbook for building the future of football

Cleveland Browns

Playbook for building the future of football

Download the playbook to see how fan vision, design ambition, and connected data are shaping the next-generation stadium experience.

Download
Video of the design to construction story of the new Huntington Bank Field

Cleveland Browns

The new Huntington Bank Field

Learn how the Cleveland Browns are redefining the fan experience with the new Huntington Bank Field and how Autodesk tools are helping deliver the first digitally developed project in the NFL.

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The New England Patriots

Virtual practice room for the New England Patriots

Behind the build of the New Balance Athletics Center

Explore how ambitious ideas can be visualized, designed, and built through technology-driven collaboration. 

New England Patriots partnership film

“The digital model brought every detail together and allowed us to build it right the first time, without having to undo and redo work."

—Woody Benisek-Beal, Kraft Group Construction and Development - Director of Construction

Podcast with the head of construction for the Kraft Group

New England Patriots

Managing Construction in One of the Most Complex Venues in Sports

Watch the podcast with Woody Benisek-Beal, Director of Construction at The Kraft Group and learn about things that make construction human: communication, coordination, and the people keeping everything moving.

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Gillette Stadium transformation video

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium Transformation

Inside the modernization of the Patriots' home venue.

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The New Balance Athletics Center design to construction video

New England Patriots

Building a world-class training facility

Learn how The Kraft Group partnered with Suffolk Construction, Populous architects, and Autodesk to design, build, and operate the New Balance Athletic Center. When teams, data, and workflows stay connected, extraordinary outcomes become possible.

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Explore the products behind the transformations

Autodesk Forma

Plan and evaluate sites earlier with cloud-based, AI-powered design in the pre-construction phase.

 

Explore Forma

Forma Design Collaboration

Bring designers, contractors, and owners together in real time to build with greater certainty.

 

Explore Forma Design Collaboration

Revit

Model, document, and coordinate complex venue and facility designs with industry-standard BIM.

 

Explore Revit

See how industry leaders build with Autodesk

Join the teams, owners, designers, and builders delivering the future of sports and entertainment on Autodesk's Design & Make Platform.