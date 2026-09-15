& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
A technology platform for the whole lifecycle.
People power great experiences.
Information powers better decisions.
Execution powers excellence.
Discover how fan vision, design ambition, and connected data are shaping the next-generation stadium experience.
—Phil Dangerfield, Haslam Sports Group - Senior Vice President of Operations
Cleveland Browns
How connected project delivery is reshaping the build.
Cleveland Browns
Download the playbook to see how fan vision, design ambition, and connected data are shaping the next-generation stadium experience.
Cleveland Browns
Learn how the Cleveland Browns are redefining the fan experience with the new Huntington Bank Field and how Autodesk tools are helping deliver the first digitally developed project in the NFL.
Explore how ambitious ideas can be visualized, designed, and built through technology-driven collaboration.
—Woody Benisek-Beal, Kraft Group Construction and Development - Director of Construction
New England Patriots
Watch the podcast with Woody Benisek-Beal, Director of Construction at The Kraft Group and learn about things that make construction human: communication, coordination, and the people keeping everything moving.
New England Patriots
Inside the modernization of the Patriots' home venue.
New England Patriots
Learn how The Kraft Group partnered with Suffolk Construction, Populous architects, and Autodesk to design, build, and operate the New Balance Athletic Center. When teams, data, and workflows stay connected, extraordinary outcomes become possible.
Plan and evaluate sites earlier with cloud-based, AI-powered design in the pre-construction phase.
Bring designers, contractors, and owners together in real time to build with greater certainty.
Model, document, and coordinate complex venue and facility designs with industry-standard BIM.
Join the teams, owners, designers, and builders delivering the future of sports and entertainment on Autodesk's Design & Make Platform.