& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk is the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, supporting the design, development, and delivery of venues, infrastructure, and experiences for one of the world’s largest global stages.
Through Team USA, Autodesk celebrates the role of design, engineering, and technology in the equipment, environments, and experiences that support world-class athletic performance.
From stadium design to fan experience, Autodesk supports a new era of sports and entertainment venues through technology that helps teams design, build, and operate with greater confidence.
Autodesk showcases how design and construction technology supports modern venues and operation at Gillette Stadium and beyond.
Autodesk highlights how technology supports stadium operations, infrastructure, and the experiences that connect teams with their communities.
With U.S. Paralympian & Entrepreneur, Mike Schultz, Autodesk highlights how design and engineering can expand access, support mobility, and help create more innovative adaptive products through his company, BioDapt.
—Mike Schultz
From initial concept to finished project, Autodesk scales to fit your needs at every step of your design and make journey.
Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform supports the workflows behind major events, modern venues, adaptive products, and the built environment—helping teams design, make, and deliver with greater clarity and confidence.
Autodesk's Design and Make Platform includes three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, that connect data, utilize AI-powered insights and automations, and help deliver business outcomes faster.
We’re glad you asked! Our State of Design & Make Report is an annual global study revealing insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation drives business resilience, sustainability, and talent management. Explore the latest trends and findings in the 2025 Report here.
Yes! Or more like “Yes and...” AutoCAD started it all in 1982, and today we are a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists, and production teams. Our extensive portfolio of cloud-based and desktop applications span a wide range of industries to empower innovators everywhere to design and make a better world.