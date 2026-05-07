Autodesk

Design and make a better world together

Autodesk partners with organizations across sports, entertainment, and institutions to support the people, projects, and experiences shaping the world around us.

 

Man on starting blocks to run on a track in a stadium

Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Games

Autodesk is the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, supporting the design, development, and delivery of venues, infrastructure, and experiences for one of the world’s largest global stages. 

Three Team USA athletes: a speed skater, a skier, and a para snowboarder posed together for a portrait photo with sports gear

Official Supporter of Team USA

Through Team USA, Autodesk celebrates the role of design, engineering, and technology in the equipment, environments, and experiences that support world-class athletic performance.

Game-changing design and construction

From stadium design to fan experience, Autodesk supports a new era of sports and entertainment venues through technology that helps teams design, build, and operate with greater confidence.

An image of Gillette Stadium

The Kraft Group

Autodesk showcases how design and construction technology supports modern venues and operation at Gillette Stadium and beyond.

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An image of a rendering of the new Huntington Bank Field stadium

Cleveland Browns

Autodesk highlights how technology supports stadium operations, infrastructure, and the experiences that connect teams with their communities.

 

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Innovative design and manufacturing

Advancing adaptive design with BioDapt

With U.S. Paralympian & Entrepreneur, Mike Schultz, Autodesk highlights how design and engineering can expand access, support mobility, and help create more innovative adaptive products through his company, BioDapt. 

biodapt

"Working with Autodesk has already helped us better understand how small design changes can make a measurable difference—not just for one athlete, but for many."

—Mike Schultz

Celebrating the built world

Through these partnerships, Autodesk celebrates the architects, engineers, and builders shaping the places where people live, work, and gather—and helps inspire the next generation of designers and makers.

Let there be anything

From initial concept to finished project, Autodesk scales to fit your needs at every step of your design and make journey.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do partners use Autodesk software?

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform supports the workflows behind major events, modern venues, adaptive products, and the built environment—helping teams design, make, and deliver with greater clarity and confidence.

What is Autodesk's Design and Make Platform?

Autodesk's Design and Make Platform includes three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, that connect data, utilize AI-powered insights and automations, and help deliver business outcomes faster. 

Where can I learn more about Design and Make?

We’re glad you asked! Our State of Design & Make Report is an annual global study revealing insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation drives business resilience, sustainability, and talent management. Explore the latest trends and findings in the 2025 Report here.

Wait, is Autodesk the company that does AutoCAD?

Yes! Or more like “Yes and...”  AutoCAD started it all in 1982, and today we are a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists, and production teams. Our extensive portfolio of cloud-based and desktop applications span a wide range of industries to empower innovators everywhere to design and make a better world.

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