& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Filmmakers see the world differently. Where some just see words on a page, you envision your next masterpiece - meticulously crafted with intricate sets, actors, lighting, camera angles, and hours of dailies.
From Hollywood blockbusters to indie breakouts, TV shows, and commercials, Autodesk Flow Capture can help you keep productions moving, connect creative teams, and bring your vision from script to screen.
Edit, cut, and review with your team in real-time, no matter where they are located. With Flow Capture Rooms, you can seamlessly share live streams and review uploaded assets in a single cloud-based environment.
Learn how freelance Co-Executive Producer Malia Marshall uses Autodesk on-set production software to expedite reviews and tell the heroic stories of first responders.
Look under the hood and you'll find that our film production software is built to manage the digital workflow for your productions of any size and complexity, securely.
Our best-in-class security features are trusted by the biggest studios in the entertainment industry. They include digital rights management (DRM), forensic and burnt-in watermarking, and access control for enhanced protection for viewing, sharing, and editing.
Image courtesy of Amazon Studios
Deliver top-quality results with powerful and versatile tools for creative collaboration and color review. With Flow Capture, what you shoot is what you see. Unmatched color review capabilities powered by Dolby Vision® and HRD10 deliver a wider range of color detail, and exceptional brightness, color, and contrast performance.
Read how Flow Capture’s color accuracy is integral to delivering quality pictures at London-based postproduction house, The Finish Line.
Image courtesy of Unsplash
—Eric Iverson, Head of Product Strategy, Amazon Studios
Learn how Flow Capture simplifies the production process and brings remote teams together for easy collaboration and uninterrupted artistry. From on-set image capture to final post, examine the role of Flow Capture as a collaboration tool for film production.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The production ecosystem behind the series, however, leapt far ahead, as one of the first to use cloud production from start to finish.
Postproduction supervisor Cameron Angeli is always looking for new ways to solve creative challenges. Learn how adopting cloud workflows has opened up a world of possibilities for his team.
Cowboy Bebop, Image courtesy of Netflix
Cinematographer Jaron Presant shares the unique problems cloud-based workflows can help solve for production, including his recent work on the Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman.
Image courtesy of Apple
Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a powerful and secure cloud-based digital dailies and review tool, connecting production and postproduction. With Flow Capture, production teams can:
Production teams rely on a variety of tools to streamline the production process and facilitate effective collaboration across team members. Production management software plays a key role by fostering team communication, and efficiently coordinating workflows and tasks. Media management capabilities allow studios to organize and easily access video footage, audio files, and graphics. Real-time review solutions stream footage and metadata to the cloud, allowing crews and stakeholders to collaborate across sets and locations.
One notably popular software used in digital filmmaking today is Flow Capture. This powerful cloud-based solution facilitates media management, creative review, and cloud collaboration, contributing to a more streamlined film production process. Beyond enhancing efficiency in the creative process, Flow Capture also prioritizes security with features such as watermarking, MPAA compliance, and comprehensive digital rights management (DRM).
With Autodesk Flow Capture, production teams can shorten timeframes by engaging with postproduction teams in real time. Production teams can stream live feeds from set securely with key stakeholders anywhere inside the postproduction pipeline. This allows postproduction teams to review footage, provide feedback, flag concerns, and even start visual effects work before a film shoot has wrapped.
Film and TV production involves a large volume of media assets, including video footage, audio files, and graphics. Production management solutions help organize and manage these assets, making it easier for teams to find the materials they need. It also assists with effective resource planning and facilitates collaboration among team members, even when spread across different continents and time zones.