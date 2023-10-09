Design & Manufacturing

BIM collaboration for manufacturers

Engage with project stakeholders in one connected ecosystem for building design, infrastructure, and manufacturing. 

What is BIM?

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is a process that uses 3D models to plan, design, build, and operate building and infrastructure projects.

BIM for catalog products

Make it easy for clients to specify your products into their buildings by converting your models into simplified 3D digital representations with metadata and MEP connections.

BIM for custom products or systems

Integrate your CAD data with BIM models to design in the context of buildings or manufacturing facilities and better inform the project team’s decisions.

BIM for large-scale infrastructure or industrial projects

Where a high degree of collaboration between manufacturers and construction stakeholders is needed, BIM provides a common data environment where all project contributors can come together.

Why manufacturers need BIM

Improve collaboration with clients

Increase sales by making it easier for your clients to specify your products into their building projects.

Execute complex projects seamlessly

Collaborate with project stakeholders using centralized data in the BIM ecosystem. Coordinate development processes, minimize risk, and keep the project on time and on budget.

Avoid costly errors

Create something you know is going to work when delivered and skip the surprises when it’s time for installation.

The manufacturer's guide to BIM

BIM enables manufacturers to participate in building and infrastructure projects in more meaningful and impactful ways. Read this e-book to learn why architecture, engineering, and construction firms expect their suppliers to join them in the BIM ecosystem.

Software for BIM collaboration

Create Revit families

Natively create fully functional and complete product families—called BIM libraries—using Revit. 

Export BIM objects from 3D CAD models

Create native Revit families with metadata and MEP connections from original engineering 3D CAD models.

Reference Revit projects

Import native Revit data into Inventor to synchronize mechanical engineering tasks with other disciplines and see changes in real-time. 

Synchronize BIM data

Connect Vault with BIM 360 to link and synchronize building project data with your product data management system.  

Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Vault

Product data management software—available as Vault Basic, Vault Professional, Vault Office

BIM 360

BIM 360 is a construction management platform that connects, organizes, and optimizes projects from design to construction.

How industry-leading manufacturers use BIM

ABB industrial equipment

ABB  

Winning clients with a digitalized portfolio

See how ABB simplified building design, construction, and facility-management processes, and improved product development efficiency by adopting BIM. 

Read story

Image courtesy of ABB

SAFRAN 

Improving factory performance with BIM

See how several Safran sites rely on BIM processes to drive industrial operations and the digitization of production sites. 

DORMAKABA

Exploring fully networked access solutions

Leading manufacturer dormakaba reduced complexity along the building design process and simplified planning of intelligent access solutions using BIM. 

