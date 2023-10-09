How to buy
BIM (Building Information Modeling) is a process that uses 3D models to plan, design, build, and operate building and infrastructure projects.
Make it easy for clients to specify your products into their buildings by converting your models into simplified 3D digital representations with metadata and MEP connections.
Integrate your CAD data with BIM models to design in the context of buildings or manufacturing facilities and better inform the project team’s decisions.
Where a high degree of collaboration between manufacturers and construction stakeholders is needed, BIM provides a common data environment where all project contributors can come together.
Increase sales by making it easier for your clients to specify your products into their building projects.
Collaborate with project stakeholders using centralized data in the BIM ecosystem. Coordinate development processes, minimize risk, and keep the project on time and on budget.
Create something you know is going to work when delivered and skip the surprises when it’s time for installation.
BIM enables manufacturers to participate in building and infrastructure projects in more meaningful and impactful ways. Read this e-book to learn why architecture, engineering, and construction firms expect their suppliers to join them in the BIM ecosystem.
Natively create fully functional and complete product families—called BIM libraries—using Revit.
Create native Revit families with metadata and MEP connections from original engineering 3D CAD models.
Import native Revit data into Inventor to synchronize mechanical engineering tasks with other disciplines and see changes in real-time.
Connect Vault with BIM 360 to link and synchronize building project data with your product data management system.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
BIM 360 is a construction management platform that connects, organizes, and optimizes projects from design to construction.
ABB
See how ABB simplified building design, construction, and facility-management processes, and improved product development efficiency by adopting BIM.
Image courtesy of ABB
SAFRAN
See how several Safran sites rely on BIM processes to drive industrial operations and the digitization of production sites.
DORMAKABA
Leading manufacturer dormakaba reduced complexity along the building design process and simplified planning of intelligent access solutions using BIM.