With Workshop XR you can instantly connect your Navisworks and Revit models into VR for immersive design reviews. All of your data is synced live directly through Autodesk Construction Cloud.
By bringing your Revit models into VR you can easily guide collaborators through design reviews, explore model visibility settings, and create new issues in Workshop XR.
With Workshop XR you’re able to walk through large, federated Navisworks models at human scale, inspect connected BIM data, and track issues.
See how Autodesk Workshop XR can elevate your design review process and add value to the complete project lifecycle.
Optimize your design review process with a single source of truth for all project data. Rely on no-prep model loading capabilities to enable effortless collaboration.
Dive in to our immersive, collaborative software and see how Workshop XR will transform your design review process.
Yes, Workshop XR enables VR collaboration on your Revit, Navisworks, and IFC projects from Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Using Autodesk Workshop XR, you can connect your Revit or Navisworks project through Autodesk Construction Cloud.
A Meta Quest headset (2, 3, 3s, or Pro) is required to initiate an immersive design review, and additional licensed users can join an ongoing session from their headset or web browser.