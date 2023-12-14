Measuring the ROI of Building Information Modeling (BIM) involves evaluating the tangible and intangible benefits it brings to a project against the initial and ongoing investments. Tangible benefits include time savings, reduced material wastage, and cost savings from fewer errors and reworks, while intangible benefits could encompass enhanced collaboration and improved design quality. To quantify the ROI, organizations should meticulously track project metrics such as the time saved in the project lifecycle, cost savings from avoided errors or changes, and potential gains in client satisfaction and business opportunities from employing BIM technologies.