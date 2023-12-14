Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Building Information Modeling technology supports architects throughout the design process. Modelling in a BIM authoring tool connects the model and documentation together, and allows architects to edit the building in views from facades, sections, 3d and plans. Make a design change once, and all information updates simultaneously. For architects, using BIM means reduced error and rework in projects, reduced overall design time and therefore also improves design quality. Gain more insights earlier in the process to meet your clients’ requirements and deliver projects with improved quality and efficiency.