Autodesk Revit for students and educators

Reimagine how you teach with powerful 3D BIM software.

Autodesk Revit is free for eligible educators and students.

Autodesk Revit for education

What is Autodesk Revit for education?

Autodesk Revit is building information modeling (BIM) software for educators and students passionate about architecture, engineering, construction and operations. Revit provides the tools to easily learn and teach the fundamentals of design principles. Some of the key Autodesk Revit benefits for educators:

  • Effortlessly transition from CAD to BIM (2D to 3D)
  • Unlock the power of BIM with intelligent design and documentation
  • Easily model 3D shapes, structures and MEP systems
  • Sustainably focused analysis tools
  • Unite multidisciplinary AECO workflows to engage learning 

Explore architectural, structural and MEP design curriculum.

What you can do with Autodesk Revit in the classroom

Easy to learn BIM software.

Revit UI

Create and develop your design intent projects

Learn tools to sketch, schedule, annotate and visualize while developing AECO design skillsets.

 

Revit cloud work sharing

Collaborative learning space

Autodesk supports a common data environment with Revit Cloud Worksharing.

 

Teach integrated analysis basics

Teach integrated analysis basics

Approach multiple disciplines across architectural, structural and MEP workflows, unifying datasets and file types.

 

 

Sustainability design with insight

Understand sustainable design

Make the shift to low-carbon design with the next generation of sustainability tools. 

 

Autodesk Revit features

Parametric components

Place walls, doors, and windows in an open, graphical, and parameter-rich system for design and form-making.

 

Interoperability

Revit imports, exports and links with commonly used BIM and CAD file formats, including IFC, 3DM, SKP, OBJ and STEP.

 

Tools, solutions, ecosystems

Extend Revit functionality with Dynamo, API access, developer solutions and BIM content on the Autodesk App Store.

 

Annotate and detail

Communicate design intent effectively with tools for tagging, dimensioning, and illustrating in 2D and 3D.

 

Multidisciplinary toolsets

Design and document projects across industries with Revit’s multidisciplinary tools, reducing rework time and promoting collaboration.

 

Worksharing

Save, sync, review and update work to centrally shared model in the Revit project collaboration environment.

 

Access Autodesk Revit for Education

Request or renew access

Option one

Sign up by choosing the product and plan you need, and providing a school-issued email address for verification.

Access existing account

Option two

Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.

Autodesk Revit for education subscription plans

Student plan (for individual use)

Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

School Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

School IT Administrator plan

Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

What students say about using Revit

"We’re able to go back into the Revit model, look at constructability issues and propose potential solutions and see if those proposed solutions will work with the rest of the model.”

– Madison Truesdale, Civil Engineering Student 

Self-paced BIM courses for students and educators

Discover the core skills to develop your knowledge in BIM workflows across industries. Crafted collaboratively with respected academia, industry, and Autodesk experts, this content prepares students for today’s job market and future opportunities.

BIM Course

Learn Revit in 90 minutes

Dive right in and develop fundamental skills in Autodesk Revit.  

 

View

BIM course

Introduction to BIM for the AECO industry

Revit, Construction Cloud, Forma. 

 

View

BIM course

Introduction to BIM for construction management

Revit, Construction Cloud, Navisworks.

 

View

BIM course

Introduction to BIM for architectural design

Revit, Construction Cloud, Forma

 

View

BIM course

Introduction to BIM for structural design and engineering

Revit, Construction Cloud, Navisworks.

 

View

BIM course

Design Performance and Sustainability

Forma, Revit, Insight

 

View

Legal terms and Conditions

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.