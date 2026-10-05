2026 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Industrialized Construction

Adoption is growing. The advantage is in scaling it.

Industrialized construction is helping teams build faster and with greater certainty. See what separates early adoption from organizations scaling it successfully.

What our research shows

70%

of respondents believe industrialized construction will become the standard way of working in the future

84%

of organizations using industrialized construction say it has improved the quality of finished projects

76%

say projects using industrialized construction methods have been more predictable in schedule and cost than traditional projects

Adoption is widespread. Maturity isn’t.

Digital maturity, investment, company size, and regional conditions shape progress. Organizations further along in their industrialized construction adoption journey apply these methods more consistently and are better equipped to connect information, decisions, and teams across the project lifecycle.

Two construction professionals review progress at an industrialized construction facility.

Greater certainty is becoming a competitive advantage

Leaders are connecting these methods such as productization, Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) and prefabrication can accelerate delivery while improving cost predictability, design consistency, and quality. Together, these gains help organizations navigate tight schedules, complex supply chains, workforce constraints, and rising owner expectations, turning greater certainty into a competitive advantage.

Construction crew guides prefabricated wall panels into place at an industrialized construction site.

Scaling adoption starts with the right capabilities

Organizations further along in their industrialized construction journey address gaps in workforce skills, supplier readiness, digital workflows, and production capacity together rather than in isolation. For organizations still exploring these methods, identifying which capabilities to prioritize is a critical first step toward scaling adoption.

Ready to realize the full value of industrialized construction? Get the Spotlight Report today.

Download Autodesk’s 2026 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Industrialized Construction to explore how organizations are improving speed, predictability, quality, and delivery, and which capabilities can help close maturity gaps and scale those gains.